中英對照讀新聞》France vows crackdown on illegal raves法國誓言打擊非法狂歡派對

法國內政部長努涅斯警告，將打擊在軍事設施舉行的非法狂歡派對。（法新社檔案照）

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France’s interior minister vowed Sunday a crackdown on illegal raves as he flew over a giant party at a military site that defied warnings about the risk of possible explosions.

法國的內政部長週日誓言要打擊非法狂歡派對，他當時正飛越一個位於軍事設施的大型派對上空；該派對無視可能發生爆炸風險的警告。

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The unauthorised rave known as a "free party" kicked off on Friday at a firing range near the central French town of Bourges.

這場被稱為「自由派對」的未經核准狂歡派對，週五在法國中部城鎮布爾日附近的一座靶場揭開序幕。

Organisers said that up to 40,000 people from France and neighbouring countries partied at the firing range, while Interior Minister Laurent Nunez put the turnout at 17,000.

主辦單位表示，多達4萬名來自法國與鄰國的人士在該靶場狂歡，內政部長努涅斯則估計出席者約1萬7000人。

Officials said gathering at the military site was dangerous because of the risk of explosions from old ordnance dating back to World War II.

官員指出，在該軍事設施集會非常危險，因為可追溯至第二次世界大戰的舊彈藥存在爆炸的風險。

Speaking to reporters, Nunez said the defiance of the organisers only strengthened his determination to ban such events.（AFP）

努涅斯向記者表示，主辦單位的藐視態度，只會堅定他禁止此類活動的決心。（法新社）

新聞辭典

crackdown︰名詞，打擊、取締、鎮壓。例句：The police launched a massive crackdown on illegal gambling syndicates.（警方對非法賭博集團展開大規模取締行動。）

defiance︰名詞，違抗、藐視、挑釁。例句：The protesters occupied the square in defiance of the government’s ban.（抗議者無視政府禁令，佔領廣場。）

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