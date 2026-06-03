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    中英對照讀新聞》Macau woman hospitalised after being startled by humanoid robot澳門女子被人形機器人嚇到送醫

    2026/06/03 05:30
    中國街頭的人形機器人警察。（法新社）

    中國街頭的人形機器人警察。（法新社）

    ◎管淑平

    A woman on an evening walk in Macau was briefly hospitalised after a humanoid robot startled her and left her feeling unwell, police told AFP on Wednesday.

    澳門一名女子傍晚散步時，被一台人形機器人嚇到，使她感到不適，短暫就醫治療，警方週三告訴法新社。

    Police said they had received a call for assistance for the woman, who "was startled when she suddenly noticed a robot behind her while using her mobile phone".

    警方說，他們接獲通報請求協助這名女子，該名女子「在使用手機時，突然發現她後方有一台機器人，因此受到驚嚇」。

    Video widely shared online showed a woman angrily confronting a robot as it waved its metallic arms at her, while a crowd of curious onlookers gathered around.

    在網路廣泛流傳的影片顯示，一名女子憤怒地質問機器人，機器人對著她揮動金屬手臂，而周圍聚集了一群好奇的人圍觀。

    "With so many other things to do, why bother me? Are you crazy?" the woman yelled at the unperturbed bot in Cantonese, as she gestured agitatedly towards it.

    「有那麼多其他事可以做，為什麼要來煩我？你瘋了嗎？」這名女子邊用廣東話對著毫無反應的機器人大喊，邊激動地對它比手畫腳。

    The woman did not suffer injuries and there had been no physical contact with the robot, but she required hospital treatment, police said in a statement.

    該名女子並未受傷，與機器人也沒有任何肢體接觸，但仍需送醫治療，警方在聲明中說。

    新聞辭典

    startle：動詞，使驚嚇、使吃驚。I was startled speechless.（我被嚇得說不出話。）

    unperturbed：形容詞，鎮定的、不受干擾的。例句：She was unperturbed by the news.（她沒有受到這則消息影響。）

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