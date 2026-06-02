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    中英對照讀新聞》Japan Used Record $73.6 Billion to Support Yen in Past Month 過去一個月，日本動用創紀錄的736億美元支撐日圓

    2026/06/02 05:30
    東京一家外匯交易公司螢幕，顯示美元與日圓匯率走勢。（路透）

    東京一家外匯交易公司螢幕，顯示美元與日圓匯率走勢。（路透）

    ◎魏國金

    Japan spent a record ￥11.73 trillion ($73.6 billion) over the past month to prop up the yen after the currency slid past 160 per dollar, according to Finance Ministry data.

    日本財務省數據顯示，過去一個月，日本在日圓貶破160元兌1美元後，斥資紀錄性的11.73兆日圓（736億美元），來支撐日圓。

    The ministry disclosed figures Friday for the month from April 28 to May 27 showing total intervention of ￥11.73 trillion over a period marked by several spikes in the yen.

    財務省週五公布從4月28日至5月27日此一個月的數據，顯示在這段日圓數度急升期間，進行了總規模11.73兆日圓的干預。

    The figures underscore the authorities’ determination to prevent a freefall of the yen and are the first official acknowledgment that the authorities stepped into the market after the yen hit 160.72 against the dollar.

    該數據凸顯當局避免日圓跳水貶值的決心，也是首次官方承認，政府在觸及160.72日圓兌1美元後介入市場。

    A person familiar with the matter had said Japan intervened on April 30, and speculation has continued of further rounds of yen-buying in subsequent days.

    一名知情者之前表示，日本在4月30日進行干預，而隨後幾天持續有進一步買進日圓的臆測。

    新聞辭典

    prop up：支撐、提振。例句：The government does not intend to prop up declining industries.（政府無意扶持沒落的產業）。

    freefall：急速下降、自由落體。例句：The country’s economy is in freefall after the collapse of the stock market.（這個國家在股市崩盤後，經濟急速惡化）。

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