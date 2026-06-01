中英對照讀新聞》Global oil stockpiles could hit record lows if Strait of Hormuz remains closed 若荷姆茲海峽繼續關閉，全球石油庫存可能會跌至歷史新低

為了彌補中東地區嚴重的供應中斷，全球石油庫存正以創紀錄的速度下降，如果荷姆茲海峽無法重新開放，全球庫存可能降至歷史新低。（歐新社）

◎盧永山

Global oil inventories are falling at a record pace to compensate for the big supply disruption in the Middle East and they will approach critical levels if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen.

為了彌補中東地區嚴重的供應中斷，全球石油庫存正以創紀錄的速度下降，如果荷姆茲海峽無法重新開放，庫存將接近臨界水準。

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Higher prices for oil and fuel are likely ahead of peak demand this summer as a consequence, the International Energy Agency warned this week in its monthly update.

國際能源總署本週在其最新的月度報告中警告，受此影響，今年夏季需求高峰到來之前，石油和燃料價格可能會上漲。

The oil market has not felt the full impact of the supply loss thanks to commercial inventories held by the industry, strategic reserves controlled by governments and tankers in transit.

由於產業界持有的商業庫存、各國政府控制的戰略儲油，以及仍在運輸途中的油輪，石油市場尚未感受到供應減少的全面影響。

These stocks mitigated the impact of the disruption in March and April. But commercial inventories will eventually fall to levels where they can longer serve as a supply source, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods said.

這些庫存舒緩了3月和4月供應中斷的影響。但艾克森美孚石油公司執行長達倫‧伍茲表示，商業庫存最終會降至無法再做為供應來源的水準。

新聞辭典

consequence：名詞，後果、價值、重要性。例句：Smoking can have serious consequences.（吸菸會產生嚴重的後果。）

compensate：動詞，賠償、補償。例句：Victims of the car accident will be compensated for their injuries.（車禍的受害者會得到傷害賠償。）

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