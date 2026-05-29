中英對照讀新聞》Someone Left Their Heart at Grand Central, Captivating Commuters 有人把心留在中央車站，通勤者為之著迷

2026年5月11日拍攝的畫面顯示，那枚心形紅氣球還卡在紐約中央車站大廳的星座天花板。（路透）

◎ 張沛元

A large, heart-shaped red balloon appeared on the ceiling of the main concourse around Valentine’s Day, giving rise to delight and theories about its origins.

（今年）西洋情人節之際，1枚心形的紅色大氣球出現在（美國紐約市）中央車站大廳的天花板，既讓人覺得開心，也引發關於氣球從何而來的各種說法。

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The balloon enraptured even the most jaded and harried commuters as they have passed beneath the zodiac constellations on the way to trains or work. Double-takes have been elicited.

就連最累最煩、為了搭車或去上班而從（車站大廳天花板的）黃道帶星座壁畫下經過的通勤族，也為這枚氣球欣喜陶醉，還有人忍不住多看兩眼。

The shiny inflatable first appeared around Valentine’s Day, quickly becoming a social media darling while inspiring inevitable puns. Love is in the air.

這個閃亮的充氣氣球最初是在西洋情人節之際出現，迅速成為社群媒體熱門話題，同時無可避免地啟發各種雙關語哏。像是空中有愛（心）／愛意四溢。

“You can make up your own story why it’s there,” Grace Staeheli, 37, who was visiting Grand Central for the first time, said on Monday. “Maybe it could be a scandalous reason.”

「它（氣球）為何在那裡隨你胡掰，」37歲、首度造訪中央車站的格蕾絲‧史塔赫利週一說。「（車站天花板有氣球的）理由也許不是很光彩。」

新聞辭典

give rise to：慣用語，引起，導致。例句：Her careless comments gave rise to a big controversy.（她的無心評論引發很大爭議。）

make up：片語，編造（故事或藉口）。例句：He tried to make up an excuse to take a day off from work.（他試圖找個藉口請假1天不上班。）

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