中英對照讀新聞》Thun pulls off shock to win Swiss league title圖恩爆冷奪下瑞士超級足球聯賽冠軍

由前明星前鋒路斯特里內利執教的圖恩隊，爆冷奪下瑞士足球聯賽冠軍。（歐新社檔案照）

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Swiss soccer finally got its surprise champion Sunday in unheralded Thun, sealing a title to compare with Leicester’s long-shot Premier League win in 2016.

瑞士足球週日終於迎來令人驚喜的冠軍，默默無聞的圖恩隊，奪下一座堪比2016年萊斯特城在英超聯賽爆冷封王的冠軍獎盃。

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Thun clinched a first Swiss league title in the club’s 128-year history — despite losing games on the past two Saturdays — when second-place St. Gallen dropped points in a 3-0 loss hosting Sion.

儘管在過去兩個週六的比賽中都輸球，但由於排名第二的聖加倫隊在主場以0比3不敵錫永隊而失分，圖恩隊仍提前鎖定該球會128年歷史上的首座瑞士聯賽冠軍。

That left Thun, coached by former star forward Mauro Lustrinelli, 11 points clear with three rounds to go.

這使得由前明星前鋒路斯特里內利執教的圖恩隊，在剩下3輪賽事的情況下，以11分的積分差距領先群雄。

The title came in Thun’s first season back in the top tier after five years in the second division. The team from a central Switzerland town of 45,000 people also never won a Swiss Cup title. (AP)

這座冠軍獎盃出現在圖恩隊於乙級聯賽蟄伏5年後，重返頂級聯賽的第一個賽季。這支來自擁有4萬5000人口的瑞士中部小鎮球隊，也從未贏得過瑞士盃冠軍。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

unheralded︰形容詞，默默無聞的、未被預先宣傳的。例句：The unheralded young player surprised everyone by winning the tournament.（這名默默無聞的年輕球員，出人意料地贏得錦標賽。）

long-shot︰名詞／形容詞，勝算不大的人或事、機會渺茫的。例句：It’s a long-shot, but I’m going to apply for the job anyway.（雖然機會渺茫，但我還是打算應徵這份工作。）

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