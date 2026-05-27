中英對照讀新聞》A red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to US一隻紅狐狸搭貨輪從英國偷渡到美國

偷渡的紅狐狸由布朗克斯動物園照料。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

This stowaway truly was sly as a fox.

這名偷渡客真的是狡猾如狐狸。

A red fox somehow slipped onto a cargo ship that traveled from Southampton, England, to New York, where the animal is now in the Bronx Zoo’s care.

請繼續往下閱讀...

一隻紅狐狸不知用什麼方法，溜上一艘從英國南安普敦開往紐約的貨輪，現在這隻動物正由布朗克斯動物園照料。

The zoo said Wednesday that the 11-pound male fox appears healthy after early examinations.

該動物園週三表示，經過初步檢查後，這隻重11磅的公狐狸顯得相當健康。

“He seems to be settling in well,” Keith Lovett, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said by phone. “It’s gone through a lot.”

「牠似乎正漸漸適應環境」，該動物園的動物計畫主任基斯・洛維特在電話中說，「這趟旅程經歷了不少折騰」。

It’s not clear how the animal got on the ship full of automobiles, which left Southampton on Feb. 4, according to the zoo.

不清楚這隻狐狸是如何登上這艘滿載汽車、2月4日從南安普敦出發的貨輪，根據該動物園的說法。

The ship arrived Feb. 18 at the Port of New York and New Jersey, and officials brought the fox to the zoo the next day. He’s estimated to be 2 years old.

這艘船在2月18日抵達紐約與紐澤西港，官員隔天便把這隻狐狸送往動物園。估計牠約2歲。

新聞辭典

sly：形容詞，狡猾的，詭計多端的。例句：The sly thief escaped through the back door.（那名狡猾的小偷從後門逃走了。）

stow away：動詞，（暗中搭乘交通工具）偷渡。例句：The boy stowed away on a fishing boat.（那名男孩搭漁船偷渡）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法