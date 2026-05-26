中英對照讀新聞》OpenAI defeats Elon Musk’s lawsuit, removing obstacle to IPO OpenAI贏了馬斯克的訴訟，除去首次公開募股（IPO）障礙

OpenAI執行長阿特曼12日抵達加州奧克蘭法院。（路透）

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A U.S. jury on Monday ruled against Elon Musk in his lawsuit against OpenAI, finding the artificial intelligence company not liable to the world’s richest person for having allegedly strayed from its original mission to benefit humanity.

美國陪審團週一裁定馬斯克告OpenAI案敗訴，判決這家人工智慧公司無須對全球首富稱其偏離造福人類初衷的指控承擔責任。

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In a unanimous verdict, the jury in Oakland, California, federal court said Musk had brought his case too late. The jury deliberated less than two hours.

聯邦法院指出，加州奧克蘭陪審團一致判決馬斯克太遲提告。陪審團審議時間不到2小時。

The trial had widely been seen as a critical moment for the future of OpenAI and artificial intelligence generally, both in how it should be used and who should benefit from it.

這場審判被廣泛視為對OpenAI乃至整體人工智慧的未來，至關重要的時刻，攸關人工智慧應如何被使用，以及誰應該從中受惠。

The decision simplifies the path for OpenAI to proceed with an initial public offering that could value the business at $1 trillion.

這項裁決也使OpenAI繼續進行其估值可能達1兆美元的IPO之路變得單純。

新聞辭典

liable：可能的、負有（法律上）責任的。例句：The law holds parents liable if a child does not attend school.（法律規定如果孩子不上學，父母要負責任）。

proceed with：繼續進行。例句：His lawyers have decided not to proceed with the case.（他的律師群已決定不要繼續打這場官司）。

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