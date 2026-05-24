中英對照讀新聞》John Travolta surprised with Cannes award ahead of directorial debut約翰．屈伏塔在首部執導作品亮相前 驚喜獲頒坎城大獎

好萊塢巨星約翰．屈伏塔獲頒坎城榮譽金棕櫚獎。（路透）

◎林家宇

U.S. screen legend John Travolta, star of hits such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Grease," was surprised on Friday with an honorary Palme d’Or prize ​at the Cannes Film Festival, before the premiere of his ‌directorial debut "Propeller One-Way Night Coach."

主演「黑色追緝令」和「火爆浪子」等知名作品的美國傳奇影星約翰．屈伏塔，在首部執導作品「Propeller One-Way Night Coach」於坎城影展首映前，驚喜獲頒榮譽金棕櫚獎。

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"It’s beyond the Oscar, really," said an emotional Travolta, who has been nominated twice for the prestigious award.

曾兩度入圍極具聲望的奧斯卡獎的屈伏塔，情緒動容地表示，「這確實比奧斯卡更加重大」。

Travolta has been one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars, breaking out in the late 1970s with his ​disco drama "Saturday Night Fever" ​and the Stephen ⁠King prom-night horror movie, "Carrie."

屈伏塔是好萊塢最歷久不衰的明星之一。1970年代晚期以迪斯可劇情片「週末狂熱夜」以及史蒂芬．金的舞會恐怖電影「魔女嘉莉」展露頭角。

After a slump, the actor revived his career at Cannes with Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic "Pulp Fiction" ​in 1994, going on to cement his Hollywood star status ​with films ⁠including "Get Shorty," "Face/Off" and "Hairspray."

在沉寂一段時間後，這位演員以1994年昆汀．塔倫提諾的邪典經典之作「黑色追緝令」在坎城影展重振事業，接著以「矮子當道」、「變臉」和「髮膠明星夢」等電影奠定巨星地位。

新聞辭典

prestigious：形容詞，有威望的、高聲望的。例句：Aiming at prestigious colleges, she forgoes all entertainment and studies very hard.（為了進入聲譽卓絕的名校，她捨棄一切娛樂用功學習。）

cement：動詞，加強、鞏固。例句：This joint agreement further cements the relations between the two countries.（這項聯合聲明進一步鞏固了兩國的關係。）

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