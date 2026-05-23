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    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Russians Turn to Cash as Internet Blackouts Disrupt Payments 網路中斷干擾支付系統 俄羅斯人回歸使用現金

    2026/05/23 05:30
    走在莫斯科市中心的俄羅斯民眾。（歐新社檔案照）

    走在莫斯科市中心的俄羅斯民眾。（歐新社檔案照）

    ◎ 國際新聞中心

    Cash is making a comeback in Russia as digital payments grow more unreliable with frequent mobile internet outages the Kremlin says are aimed at countering the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

    由於行動網路頻繁中斷，數位支付可靠性下降，現金正重新在俄羅斯受到青睞。克里姆林宮表示，這些斷網措施是為了反制烏克蘭無人機攻擊威脅。

    The amount of cash in circulation jumped by about 600 billion rubles ($8 billion) in April. That’s the biggest monthly increase — excluding annual spikes in December — since September 2022, when President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Bank of Russia.

    根據彭博依據俄羅斯央行資料的估算，4月流通現金增加約6000億盧布（約80億美元）。若排除每年12月的高峰，這是自2022年9月以來的最大單月增幅；當時總統弗拉迪米爾．普廷宣布為烏克蘭戰爭進行部分動員。

    The renewed embrace of cash underscores the tradeoff between security and economic efficiency, as drone defense measures revive habits many assumed were becoming obsolete.

    俄國民眾如今再度擁抱現金，凸顯出安全與經濟效率之間的取捨；隨著無人機防禦措施加強，許多原本被認為已過時的習慣再度回歸。

    新聞辭典

    make a comeback：片語，再次流行、重新受到歡迎、東山再起。例句：Vinyl records have made a comeback among music lovers in recent years.（黑膠唱片近年來在音樂愛好者中重新流行起來。）

    in circulation：片語，在流通中的。例句：The amount of cash in circulation increased significantly last month.

    （上個月流通中的現金數量顯著增加。）

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