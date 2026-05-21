中英對照讀新聞》EU draft merger rules offer startups ’innovation shield’歐盟併購規範草案 提供新創企業「創新保護盾」

歐盟反托拉斯監管機構提出「創新保護盾」機制，不會干預涉及新創公司，或可能促進競爭的研發計畫交易。圖為歐盟執委會主席馮德萊恩。（法新社）

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Startups claiming innovation benefits for their deals will likely secure speedy EU antitrust approval, but not if Big Tech is involved, a draft revamp of merger rules due to be announced in the coming weeks shows.

一項預計在未來幾週內宣布的併購規範修訂草案顯示，聲稱其交易具備創新效益的新創公司，很可能獲得歐盟反托拉斯機構的快速批准，但若有大型科技巨擘參與其中則不適用。

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The overhaul, the first in more than two decades, came after telecoms operators led calls for looser merger rules to allow them to scale up to better compete with U.S. and Chinese rivals.

這項20多年來的首次重大修訂，是在電信業者帶頭呼籲放寬併購規範之後出爐，以利他們擴大規模，從而更好地與美國和中國的競爭對手抗衡。

European Union antitrust regulators have responded with a proposed ’innovation shield’ whereby they will not intervene in deals involving startups or research and development projects likely to boost competition, the draft seen by Reuters shows.

根據路透看到的草案，歐盟反托拉斯監管機構已提出「創新保護盾」做為回應；根據該機制，他們將不會干預涉及新創公司，或可能促進競爭的研發計畫交易。

The shield however does not cover deals where the acquirer is the largest player in the relevant market or where the company is labelled a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech. (Reuters)

然而，這面保護盾並未涵蓋收購方為相關市場最大參與者，或是根據旨在限制大型科技公司權力的「數位市場法」被列為「守門人」的企業。（路透）

新聞辭典

antitrust︰形容詞，反托拉斯的、反壟斷的。例句：The company is facing an antitrust investigation by the government.（該公司正面臨政府的反托拉斯調查。）

overhaul︰名詞／動詞，徹底檢修、全面修訂。例句：The government announced a major overhaul of the healthcare system.（政府宣布對醫療制度進行全面修訂。）

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