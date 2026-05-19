為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Senate Confirms Warsh to Lead Fed as Trump Tests Its Autonomy 參議院確認華許執掌聯準會 其自主性備受川普考驗

    2026/05/19 05:30
    美國新任聯準會主席華許。（法新社）

    美國新任聯準會主席華許。（法新社）

    ◎魏國金

    The Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve, setting up the most controversial leadership transition at the US central bank in decades and a test of its political independence.

    參議院以些微差距確認華許出任聯準會主席，標誌著美國央行數十年來最具爭議的領導層轉換，以及對其政治獨立性的考驗。

    The 54-45 vote Wednesday was the slimmest confirmation margin ever for a head of the central bank, reflecting polarized politics in Congress and Democratic fears that Warsh will bend to President Donald Trump’s demands to rapidly lower interest rates.

    週三54對45票的表決是該央行主席有史以來最微小的通過差距，反映國會的兩極化政治局面，以及民主黨人對華許將屈從川普總統要求，快速降低利率的憂心。

    Bipartisan support for Fed picks used to be the rule, rather than the exception, with Alan Greenspan even winning unanimous support to continue as Fed chair in 2000.

    跨黨派支持聯準會提名人是慣例而非例外，葛林斯潘甚至在2000年贏得一致支持，續任聯準會主席。

    Warsh, 56, who’s advised Trump on economic policy but was passed over for the top Fed job in 2017 when the president opted for Powell instead, is now set to replace Powell, whose term as chair ends Friday.

    56歲的華許曾向川普提供經濟政策建議，但2017年並未被考慮出任該聯準會最高職位，當時總統選擇了鮑爾，現在他準備接替主席任期至週五結束的鮑爾。

    新聞辭典

    bend to：屈從、屈服。例句：The company refused to bend to the hacker’s demands.（該公司拒絕屈從駭客的要求）。

    pass over：忽視、不予考慮。例句：He was hoping for promotion, but he was passed over.（他希望升遷，但沒有被考慮）。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播