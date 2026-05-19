中英對照讀新聞》Senate Confirms Warsh to Lead Fed as Trump Tests Its Autonomy 參議院確認華許執掌聯準會 其自主性備受川普考驗

美國新任聯準會主席華許。（法新社）

◎魏國金

The Senate narrowly confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve, setting up the most controversial leadership transition at the US central bank in decades and a test of its political independence.

參議院以些微差距確認華許出任聯準會主席，標誌著美國央行數十年來最具爭議的領導層轉換，以及對其政治獨立性的考驗。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 54-45 vote Wednesday was the slimmest confirmation margin ever for a head of the central bank, reflecting polarized politics in Congress and Democratic fears that Warsh will bend to President Donald Trump’s demands to rapidly lower interest rates.

週三54對45票的表決是該央行主席有史以來最微小的通過差距，反映國會的兩極化政治局面，以及民主黨人對華許將屈從川普總統要求，快速降低利率的憂心。

Bipartisan support for Fed picks used to be the rule, rather than the exception, with Alan Greenspan even winning unanimous support to continue as Fed chair in 2000.

跨黨派支持聯準會提名人是慣例而非例外，葛林斯潘甚至在2000年贏得一致支持，續任聯準會主席。

Warsh, 56, who’s advised Trump on economic policy but was passed over for the top Fed job in 2017 when the president opted for Powell instead, is now set to replace Powell, whose term as chair ends Friday.

56歲的華許曾向川普提供經濟政策建議，但2017年並未被考慮出任該聯準會最高職位，當時總統選擇了鮑爾，現在他準備接替主席任期至週五結束的鮑爾。

新聞辭典

bend to：屈從、屈服。例句：The company refused to bend to the hacker’s demands.（該公司拒絕屈從駭客的要求）。

pass over：忽視、不予考慮。例句：He was hoping for promotion, but he was passed over.（他希望升遷，但沒有被考慮）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法