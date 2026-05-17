中英對照讀新聞》UK lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for today’s under-18s英國國會議員通過現今未成年者菸品終生禁購令

法案通過後，英國當前未成年及未來出生者終生無法合法購買菸品。（歐新社）

◎林家宇

Children in Britain who are 17 or younger, ‌and anyone born in the future, will never be able to legally buy cigarettes after lawmakers approved new stricter restrictions on smoking.

在國會議員針對吸菸行為通過新的限制法令後，英國17歲或以下的未成年人，以及未來出生的任何人，將終生無法合法購買香菸。

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The Tobacco and Vapes Bill raises the legal age for buying tobacco by one ​year, every year, starting with people born on or after January 1, 2009, meaning ​affected age groups face a lifetime ban.

香菸與電子菸法案將把合法購菸的最低年齡門檻每年提高1歲，從2009年1月1日當日及之後出生者開始實施，對受影響的年齡層等同終生禁令。

The law, which is due to receive ⁠royal assent next week, also tightens controls on vaping, including banning sales of vaping ​and nicotine products to under‑18s and restricting advertising, displays, free distribution and discounting.

這項預計獲得御准的新法，也收緊對電子菸的管控，包括禁止向18歲以下販售電子菸和尼古丁產品，以及限制這類產品廣告、展示、免費分送和折扣。

The government says the ​measures will help reduce smoking and prevent young people from becoming addicted to nicotine, easing long-term pressure on the National Health Service.

政府表示，這些措施將有助減少吸菸並避免年輕人對尼古丁上癮，減輕國民保健署的長期壓力。

新聞辭典

assent：名詞，同意、贊成。例句：He will not give up until he gets her parents’ assent to the marriage.（直到獲得對方父母同意婚事前，他都不會放棄。）

distribution：名詞，經銷、分送。例句：The distribution of humanitarian supplies is seriously impacted by the war.（人道物資的分送受戰爭強烈衝擊。）

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