中英對照讀新聞》Cornyn and Paxton are locked in an expensive brawl in Texas Senate race 柯寧與派克斯頓深陷燒錢的德州聯邦參議員選舉混戰

美國德州共和黨籍檢察長派克斯頓（右），與尋求連任的現任共和黨德州聯邦參議員柯寧（左），將在本月底的黨內初選第二輪投票中一決勝負。（法新社）

◎ 張沛元

Nearly two months ago, President Donald Trump promised he would make an endorsement “soon” in the Republican primary runoff for US Senate in Texas.

近2個月前，（美國）川普總統承諾，他「很快」就會宣布他在共和黨德州聯邦參議員候選人黨內初選第二輪投票中的支持對象。

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That endorsement still has not arrived — and its absence is keeping the race highly competitive.

此背書迄今仍只聞樓梯響－－而少了川普（對特定候選人）的背書，讓這場選舉持續競爭激烈。

Three people involved in the race said they no longer expected Trump to get involved in the battle between Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. However, they cautioned he could change his mind before the May 26 runoff, keeping both sides on edge in the final weeks.

3名與這場黨內初選有關之人士表示，他們不再預期川普會介入這場在（現任德州聯邦）參議員科寧，與德州檢察長派克斯頓之間的黨內提名之爭。但他們也警告說，川普可能會在5月26日（黨內初選）第二輪投票前改變主意，讓柯派雙方在（投票前）最後幾週惴惴難安。

新聞辭典

be locked in something：片語，被…困住，受到…阻礙。例句：He was locked in traffic for over an hour on his way to work.（他上班時被塞車卡了1小時。）

on edge：片語，如坐針氈的，惴惴不安的，煩躁不耐的。例句：The community is on edge after a series of ongoing and violent attacks.（一系列持續的暴力攻擊讓社區人心惶惶。）

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