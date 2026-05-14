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    中英對照讀新聞》Peru ministers resign over delayed F-16 jet deal秘魯部長因F-16戰機採購案延宕而辭職

    2026/05/14 05:30
    由於秘魯代理總統巴卡沙決定暫停採購美國F-16戰機，外交部長狄齊拉與國防部長狄亞士雙雙請辭，以示抗議。（法新社檔案照）

    由於秘魯代理總統巴卡沙決定暫停採購美國F-16戰機，外交部長狄齊拉與國防部長狄亞士雙雙請辭，以示抗議。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    Peru’s defense and foreign affairs ministers resigned over interim President Jose Maria Balcazar’s decision to defer a major fighter-jet purchase to a new administration taking office later this year.

    秘魯的國防部長與外交部長雙雙辭職，起因是代理總統巴卡沙決定將一項重大的戰機採購案，延後至今年稍後上任的新政府再行定奪。

    The government was ready to sign a $3.5 billion deal last week to buy 24 F-16 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. but Balcazar called it off at the last minute, saying Peru’s next elected leader should decide the matter.

    秘魯政府原訂上週簽署一筆價值35億美元的合約，向洛克希德馬丁公司採購24架F-16戰機，但巴卡沙在最後一刻取消，聲稱應由秘魯下一任民選領袖決定此事。

    That provoked strong reactions in Washington and among Peru’s military, who see the new fleet not just as added military power but also as a way to implicitly obtain US backing.

    此舉在華府與秘魯軍方引發強烈反彈，軍方不僅將這支新機隊視為生力軍，更是間接獲得美國支持的手段之一。

    Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela also appeared to allude to the jets in his resignation letter. “I am doing it because of my complete disagreement with the sudden change of political decision adopted by you on a matter of a strategic nature, relating to national security,” he wrote. (Bloomberg)

    外交部長狄齊拉的辭呈，似乎也暗示了戰機一事。他寫道：「我之所以這麼做，是因為我完全不同意您在有關國家安全的戰略性問題上，突然改變採取的政治決定。」（彭博）

    新聞辭典

    defer︰動詞，推遲、延期。例句：The committee decided to defer the decision until the next meeting.（委員會決定延後到下次會議再做決議。）

    allude︰動詞，暗指、影射、間接提到。例句：She subtly alluded to the problems they were facing.（她隱晦地暗示他們面臨的問題。）

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