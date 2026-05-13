中英對照讀新聞》Modi pitches India as an artificial intelligence hub at the AI summit莫迪在AI高峰會上推廣印度的人工智慧樞紐角色

印度總理莫迪在人工智慧高峰會上發表演說。（歐新社）

◎管淑平

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched his country as a central player in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, saying it aims to build technology at home while deploying it worldwide.

印度總理莫迪週四宣揚他的國家是全球人工智慧生態系的核心角色，強調其目標是在本土研發技術，同時在全球應用。

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“Design and develop in India. Deliver to the world. Deliver to humanity,” Modi told a gathering of some world leaders, technology executives and policymakers at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

「在印度設計和研發，把成果帶向世界，造福全人類」，莫迪在新德里舉行的印度人工智慧影響力高峰會上，告訴與會的多位世界領袖、科技企業高層與決策者。

Modi’s remarks came as India seeks to leverage its experience in building large-scale digital public infrastructure and to present itself as a cost-effective hub for AI innovation.

莫迪的談話時值印度正尋求利用其打造大規模數位公共基礎設施的經驗，展現該國是具成本效益的人工智慧創新樞紐。

“The future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries, or left to the whims of a few billionaires,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, stressing that AI must “belong to everyone.”

「人工智慧的未來，不能由少數幾個國家決定，也不能任由少數億萬富豪隨心所欲地擺布」，聯合國秘書安東尼奧．古特瑞斯說，並強調人工智慧必須「屬於所有人」。

新聞辭典

pitch：動詞，宣傳或推廣某個理念、某種角色或定位，說服人接受。例句：The mayor pitched the city as a tech hub.（市長主打這座城市是科技樞紐。）

leverage：動詞，善用、運用（資源或優勢）。例句：She leveraged her skills to get a better job.（她善用自己的技能找到更好的工作。）

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