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    中英對照讀新聞》Trump’s Latest 10% Tariffs Found Unlawful by US Trade Court 川普最新的10％關稅遭美國貿易法院判定違法

    2026/05/12 05:30
    美國貿易法院的判決，使川普的關稅政策再次受到重挫。（法新社）

    美國貿易法院的判決，使川普的關稅政策再次受到重挫。（法新社）

    ◎魏國金

    President Donald Trump’s 10% global tariffs were declared unlawful by a federal trade court in a fresh blow to the administration’s economic agenda, just months after the US Supreme Court vacated earlier levies he’d imposed.

    川普總統的10％全球關稅被聯邦貿易法院宣判違法，再度打擊其政府的經濟議程，僅在幾個月前，美國最高法院推翻他之前課徵的關稅。

    A divided three-judge panel at the US Court of International Trade on Thursday granted a request by a group of small businesses and two dozen states to invalidate the tariffs.

    美國國際貿易法院一個由3名立場分歧的法官組成的合議庭，週四批准一群小企業與20多州提出使該關稅無效的訴求。

    Trump imposed the 10% duties in February under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which had never previously been invoked.

    川普2月間依據1974年貿易法第122條款，實施此10％關稅，該條款之前未曾被援引過。

    Asked about the ruling on Thursday evening, Trump told reporters that “ Nothing surprises me with the courts. So we always do it a different way. We get one ruling and we do it a different way.”

    週四晚間被問及該裁決時，川普告訴記者，「法院的判決對我不足為奇，我們總是以不同的方法來徵收關稅。我們收到一個判決，就換一個方法來做」。

    新聞辭典

    vacate：廢除（裁決）、騰出。例句：She vacates her job at the end of the week.（她本週末離職）。

    invoke：援引、喚起。例句：Police can invoke the law to regulate access to these places.（警方可以引用該法律，來約束人們進入這些地方）。

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