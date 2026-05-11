中英對照讀新聞》Global markets are holding up despite war in Iran 儘管伊朗戰爭持續，全球股市依然堅挺

儘管美國與伊朗的戰爭持續進行，全球股市依然堅挺。（歐新社）

◎盧永山

Nearly two months into the conflict in Iran, global stock markets are staging a defiant rally. From the US to Taiwan and South Korea, a disconnect has emerged: while the geopolitical tensions remain high, equities are charging back toward all-time highs.

伊朗衝突已將近2個月，全球股市卻逆勢上漲。從美國到台灣再到南韓，已出現1種脫節的現象：儘管地緣政治緊張局勢仍居高不下，股市卻正朝向歷史高點奮力攀升。

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After an initial shock, financial markets have largely looked past the conflict to focus on corporate fundamentals, even as oil prices remain elevated.

在初期的動盪之後，金融市場多半不再糾結於衝突本身，而是聚焦於企業基本面，即使油價依舊在高檔盤旋。

Investors are piling back into the artificial intelligence trade and emerging-market stocks, signaling that the worst of the volatility is now in the rearview mirror. The US dollar has mostly given back its gain from the start of the conflict.

投資人正大舉湧入人工智慧交易和新興市場股票，顯示最劇烈的市場波動已成為過去式，美元也回吐了自衝突爆發以來的大部分漲幅。

“Investors are continuing to focus on global liquidity, adopting a glass half full read of fundamentals,” said Magdalena Polan, head of EM macro research at PGIM Fixed Income.

保德信投資管理（PGIM）固定收益新興市場宏觀研究主管瑪格達琳娜．波蘭表示，「投資人繼續關注全球流動性，抱持樂觀態度看待基本面。」

新聞辭典

volatility：名詞，揮發性、波動、反覆無常。例句：John had a reputation for volatility.（約翰以反覆無常的性格而聞名。）

liquidity：名詞，（資金）流動性。例句：This liquidity problems is very serious for small and medium-sized business.（對中小企業來說，這種資金流動性問題非常嚴重。）

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