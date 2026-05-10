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    中英對照讀新聞》AI actors and writers will be ineligible for OscarsAI演員和編劇不符奧斯卡獎資格

    2026/05/10 05:30
    奧斯卡新規明定不接受AI生成式演員和劇本競爭獎項。（路透）

    奧斯卡新規明定不接受AI生成式演員和劇本競爭獎項。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    Academy Awards organizers issued new rules on Friday ​to clarify that acting and writing must ‌be performed by humans and not artificial intelligence to be eligible for the movie industry’s ​highest honors.

    美國影藝學院發布一項新規，明定演出和劇本創作必須出自真人而非人工智慧，才有資格角逐電影產業最高榮譽。

    The changes from the Academy ​of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ⁠apply to submissions for the next Oscars ​ceremony, scheduled for March 2027.

    由電影藝術與科學學院做出的這些更動，適用於表定2027年3月舉行的奧斯卡獎項報名。

    Generative AI has ​raised alarm in the movie and TV business as workers fear studios will use the technology ​to replace human workers to lower costs.

    生成式AI已引發電影和電視業界警覺，員工擔憂片商將使用這項科技來取代真人以降低支出。

    Under the ​Academy’s new ⁠rules, filmmakers can use AI tools but a "synthetic" actor such ​as Norwood would be ineligible for ​an ⁠Oscar, the group said in a statement. It said screenplays must be "human-authored" to be ⁠considered.

    學院聲明表示，按照新規範，電影製作人能夠使用AI工具，但像是諾伍德（首位生成式AI演員）等AI生成演員不符合奧斯卡資格，劇本也必須由真人創作才會被列入評選。

    新聞辭典

    eligible：形容詞，合格的、符合條件的。例句：His experience and portfolio make him eligible for this job.（他的經驗和作品使他符合這項職務的資格。）

    backlash：名詞，抵制、反對。例句：The authority’s new labor policy caused a strong backlash from workers .（當局的新勞動政策引發工人們的強烈反彈。）

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