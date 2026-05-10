中英對照讀新聞》AI actors and writers will be ineligible for OscarsAI演員和編劇不符奧斯卡獎資格

中英對照讀新聞》AI actors and writers will be ineligible for OscarsAI演員和編劇不符奧斯卡獎資格2026/05/10 05:30
奧斯卡新規明定不接受AI生成式演員和劇本競爭獎項。（路透）
◎林家宇
Academy Awards organizers issued new rules on Friday to clarify that acting and writing must be performed by humans and not artificial intelligence to be eligible for the movie industry’s highest honors.
美國影藝學院發布一項新規，明定演出和劇本創作必須出自真人而非人工智慧，才有資格角逐電影產業最高榮譽。
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The changes from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apply to submissions for the next Oscars ceremony, scheduled for March 2027.
由電影藝術與科學學院做出的這些更動，適用於表定2027年3月舉行的奧斯卡獎項報名。
Generative AI has raised alarm in the movie and TV business as workers fear studios will use the technology to replace human workers to lower costs.
生成式AI已引發電影和電視業界警覺，員工擔憂片商將使用這項科技來取代真人以降低支出。
Under the Academy’s new rules, filmmakers can use AI tools but a "synthetic" actor such as Norwood would be ineligible for an Oscar, the group said in a statement. It said screenplays must be "human-authored" to be considered.
學院聲明表示，按照新規範，電影製作人能夠使用AI工具，但像是諾伍德（首位生成式AI演員）等AI生成演員不符合奧斯卡資格，劇本也必須由真人創作才會被列入評選。
新聞辭典
eligible：形容詞，合格的、符合條件的。例句：His experience and portfolio make him eligible for this job.（他的經驗和作品使他符合這項職務的資格。）
backlash：名詞，抵制、反對。例句：The authority’s new labor policy caused a strong backlash from workers .（當局的新勞動政策引發工人們的強烈反彈。）