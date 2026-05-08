中英對照讀新聞》Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief 安娜溫圖卸任《時尚》總編輯

已於2025年6月卸任美國版《時尚》總編輯的安娜溫圖，4日出席美國紐約大都會博物館慈善晚宴（Met Gala）。（法新社）

◎ 張沛元

After nearly four decades as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour is stepping down from her longtime top role at the magazine after 37 years at the helm.

在擔任美國版《時尚》總編輯近40年後，安娜溫圖在當家作主37年後，卸下長年盤據該雜誌高位的角色。

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Wintour broke the news to staffers on Thursday. Although she’ll exit the top role at Vogue, she is not leaving the magazine’s publisher Condé Nast altogether, but scaling back her duties.

溫圖週四告知工作人員此一消息。儘管即將卸任《時尚》總編輯，但她不會完全離開出版該雜誌的康泰納仕集團，而是縮減職責。

She will remain on as the publisher’s global chief content officer, where she oversees every brand’s global operations, as well as Vogue’s global editorial director.

她將繼續擔任該集團的全球內容長，負責監督旗下各雜誌品牌的全球營運，以及擔任《時尚》的全球編輯總監。

新聞辭典

at the helm：片語，掌管，負責。例句：She is the first woman to be at the helm of the foundation.（她是首位執掌該基金會的女性。）

scale back：片語，減少，降低，縮小。例句：Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May will be scaled back this year because of a "terrorist threat" from Ukraine, the Kremlin has said.（克里姆林宮表示，由於有來自烏克蘭的「恐怖威脅」，今年5月9日在莫斯科舉行的俄羅斯「勝利日」閱兵規模將縮小。）

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