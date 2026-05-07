中英對照讀新聞》Robot ’Ace’ defeats human players in table tennis機器人「Ace」在桌球賽中擊敗人類選手

日本電子巨擘索尼打造出名為Ace的機器手臂，並讓它與職業運動員對決，證明自己是個可敬的對手。（美聯社）

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A paddle-wielding robot is so adept at playing table tennis that it is posing a tough challenge to elite human players and sometimes defeating them, according to a new study that shows how advances in artificial intelligence are making robots more agile.

根據一項新研究，一款揮舞著球拍的機器人，非常擅長打桌球，對人類菁英選手構成嚴峻挑戰，有時甚至能擊敗他們，顯示人工智慧的進步如何讓機器人變得更靈活。

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Japanese electronics giant Sony built the robotic arm it calls Ace and pitted it against professional athletes. Ace proved a worthy adversary, though one with some non-human attributes: nine camera eyes positioned around the court and an uncanny ability to follow the ball’s logo to measure its spin.

日本電子巨擘索尼打造出名為Ace的機器手臂，並讓它與職業運動員對決。Ace證明自己是個可敬的對手，儘管它具有一些非人類的特徵：球場周圍配置9隻攝影機眼睛，以及追蹤球上標誌以測量旋轉的神奇能力。

Sony says it is the “first time a robot has achieved human, expert-level play in a commonly played competitive sport in the physical world — a longstanding milestone for AI and robotics research.” (AP)

索尼表示，這是「首次有機器人在現實世界的常見競技運動中，達到人類專家級的表現——這是AI與機器人研究領域一項由來已久的里程碑。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

adept︰形容詞，熟練的、內行的。例句：She is very adept at dealing with difficult customers.（她非常擅長應付難纏的顧客。）

adversary︰名詞，對手、敵手。例句：He saw her as his main adversary within the company.（他將她視為在公司內的主要對手。）

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