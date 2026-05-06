中英對照讀新聞》She sang her national anthem during karaoke. Now she’s under arrest 她在卡拉OK唱自己國家的國歌，現在被捕了

多明尼加共和國國旗。（歐新社）

◎ 管淑平

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a 64-year-old woman who went viral on social media after singing the national anthem to the high-tempo local rhythm called dembow during a karaoke session at a restaurant.

多明尼加共和國警方逮捕一名64歲女子，她在一家餐廳唱卡拉OK，演唱改編為當地稱為「登波」的快節奏韻律國歌，在社群媒體上爆紅。

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A police report issued Tuesday accuses Amarilis Brito Rodriguez of disrespecting the anthem by performing it in an urban-style genre.

警方週二發布通告，指控阿瑪里莉絲·布里托·羅德里格斯以都會風格曲風演唱國歌，不尊敬國歌。

In a video posted online, Brito is seen clutching the microphone with one hand as she raises the other to punctuate each word.

在網路上貼出的影片中可見，布里托一手緊握麥克風，同時舉起另一手揮動強調歌詞的每一個字。

Police located her days at her home in the municipality of San Victor and arrested her on Monday.

警方在她聖維克托市住家找到她，並於週一將她逮捕。

Police said she violated Article 37 of Law 210-19 regarding national symbols in the Dominican Republic, “which defines acts of outrage against our National Anthem.”

警方說，她違反多明尼加有關國家象徵的「210-19號法」第37條，「該條文定義侮辱我國國歌的行為」。

If found guilty of the charge, she could face several months in prison and a fine.

若該指控罪名成立，她可能面臨數個月監禁和罰款。

新聞辭典

punctuate：動詞，強調，加重語氣。例句：He nodded to punctuate his point.（他以點頭來強調自己的觀點。）

locate：動詞，找到、定位。例句：We finally located the right address.（我們終於找到正確的地址。）

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