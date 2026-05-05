中英對照讀新聞》UAE Quits OPEC as War Upends Oil Markets and Gulf Tensions Rise 在戰爭撼動油市以及波灣緊張升高之際 阿拉伯聯合大公國退出石油輸出國組織

阿聯宣布5月1日起退出加入60年的OPEC。（彭博）

◎魏國金

The United Arab Emirates has decided to leave OPEC, in a significant blow to the group that raises questions about its future at a time when the industry is grappling with the massive supply disruption caused by the Iran war.

阿拉伯聯合大公國決定離開石油輸出國組織（OPEC），此舉對該組織造成重大打擊，在相關產業正努力因應伊朗戰爭造成的大規模供應中斷之際，也引發對其未來的質疑。

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The UAE’s exit May 1 after six decades of membership is the culmination of years of tension with OPEC leader Saudi Arabia both over oil output policy and competition for regional political influence.

阿聯在加入OPEC組織60年後，5月1日退出，是其與OPEC領導國沙烏地阿拉伯在產油政策上，以及區域政治影響力競爭的多年緊張結果。

It’s also the latest indication of how the conflict is reshaping global energy markets: While the UAE has talked in the past about quitting OPEC, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said in an interview that the disruption caused by the Iran war created an opportune time for the move.

它也是這場衝突正如何重塑全球能源市場的最新跡象：儘管阿聯過去說過退出OPEC，但能源部長馬茲魯伊在一場專訪中表示，伊朗戰爭引發的干擾為此舉創造了良機。

“This is a decision that we took after a very careful and long review of all our strategies” he said.

「在對我們所有的戰略進行非常謹慎與長時間檢視後，我們做出該決定」，他說。

新聞辭典

grapple with：扭打、盡力解決。例句：The government has to grapple with the problem of unemployment.（政府必須努力解決失業問題）。

culmination：結果、巔峰。例句：The award was the culmination of years of hard work.（這個獎是多年辛勤努力的結晶）。

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