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    中英對照讀新聞》Foreign investors keep selling Chinese bonds despite it’s resilience 外資持續拋售中國債券，即使其債市展現韌性

    2026/05/04 05:30
    過去1年，外資從中國債市撤出近1800億美元，凸顯中國要留住海外資金的難度。（路透）

    過去1年，外資從中國債市撤出近1800億美元，凸顯中國要留住海外資金的難度。（路透）

    ◎盧永山

    Foreign investors have pulled about $180 billion from Chinese bonds over the past year, underscoring how hard it is to retain overseas capital, even as the market held up better than most during the US-Iran war.

    過去1年，外資從中國債市撤出近1800億美元，凸顯中國要留住海外資金的難度，即使中國債市在美伊戰爭期間的表現優於多數市場。

    According to Bloomberg calculations, overseas investors have been net sellers of yuan-denominated bonds for 11 straight months through March, the longest stretch since April 2020, when the central bank began publishing regular data.

    據彭博估算，截至今年3月，海外投資人已連續11個月淨賣出人民幣計價債券，這是2020年4月中國人民銀行開始定期公布相關數據以來，持續時間最久的一次。

    The selling continued despite China’s relative market resilience amid the US-Iran war. Chinese bonds weathered the volatility better than peers, largely thanks to strong domestic demand, with about $51 trillion in bank deposits in search of higher returns. For international investors, though, persistently low yields have remained a key deterrent.

    儘管中國市場在美伊戰爭期間展現相對韌性，但拋售仍在持續。中國債券比其他同類債券更能抵禦市場波動，這主要得益於強勁的內需，中國約有51兆美元的銀行存款尋求更高的報酬。然而，對於國際投資人而言，持續低迷的殖利率仍是一大障礙。

    新聞辭典

    denominate：動詞，計價、結算。例句：Oil sales were denominated in US dollars.（石油銷售是以美元計價。）

    deterrent：名詞，威懾、嚇阻、障礙。例句：Nuclear weapons are the ultimate deterrent.（核子武器是終極嚇阻力量。）

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