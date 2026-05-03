中英對照讀新聞》Frenchman scoops up 1 million euro Picasso painting in Paris raffle法國男子在巴黎的摸彩活動中抱回價值100萬歐元的畢卡索畫作

畢卡索作品「女人頭像」為本屆佳士得公益摸彩活動大獎。（路透）

◎林家宇

A Frenchman won a Picasso painting worth 1 million euros in a non-profit raffle on Tuesday.

一名法國男子在一場非營利的摸彩活動中，贏得價值100萬歐元的畢卡索畫作。

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The winner, Ari Hodara, ​a 59-year-old software engineer from Paris, was selected at random at ‌Christie’s auction house in Paris from 120,000 tickets sold at 100 euros apiece. The raffle’s proceeds will fund Alzheimer’s disease research.

藝術拍賣商佳士得在巴黎的拍賣行中，從12萬張每張售價100歐元的彩票裡，隨機抽中了59歲巴黎軟體工程師阿里．霍達拉。這項摸彩活動的收益將用於資助阿茲海默症研究。

Launched in 2013, the "1 Picasso for ⁠100 euros" raffle aims to support charities by giving participants a chance ​to win an original work by the famed Spanish artist. This was the ​third edition.

這項2013年發起，以100歐元換取一幅畢卡索作品的摸彩活動，旨在藉由提供參與者贏得這位西班牙知名藝術家原創作品的機會來支持慈善活動。此次已是第三度辦理。

This year’s prize was "Tête de Femme" (Head of a Woman), a gouache-on-paper portrait painted by Pablo Picasso in 1941.

今年的獎品為「女人頭像」，是巴勃羅．畢卡索1941年以不透明水彩在紙張繪製的肖像畫。

新聞辭典

at random：片語，任意、隨機。例句：Participants will be divided into different teams at random.（參賽者們會被隨機分入不同隊伍。）

proceeds：名詞，收入、收益。例句：The proceeds of the celebrity game will go to children’s charities.（這場名人賽的收益將捐給兒童慈善機構。）

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