中英對照讀新聞》Russia Boosts Oil Income to Highest Since Early in Ukraine War 俄羅斯石油收入創烏克蘭戰爭初期以來新高

印度海德拉巴邦一處加油站的加油機掛上「缺貨」兩字。分析師指出，印度從今年四月大幅增加從俄羅斯進口原油以緩解因伊朗戰事導致的原油嚴重短缺。（法新社）

◎國際新聞中心

Russia is earning more from its oil exports than at any time since the early weeks of the Ukraine war, as soaring prices and an uptick in flows raise the value of shipments to the most since June 2022.

由於油價飆升及出口量增長，俄羅斯石油出口收入已創下自烏克蘭戰爭初期以來的最高點，石油運輸的總價值更創下2022年6月以來的新高。

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War in the Middle East has driven global oil prices to multiyear highs and bolstered demand for Moscow’s barrels after Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

中東戰火將國際油價推升至多年高點，且在德黑蘭實質封鎖荷姆茲海峽航運後，市場對俄羅斯原油的需求隨之激增。

That has trapped more than 12 million barrels a day of Middle Eastern crude exports in the Persian Gulf, and helped to drain Russian volumes stored at sea as refiners scramble for alternative supplies.

這導致每日超過1200萬桶的中東原油出口受困於波斯灣；在煉油廠急於尋找替代供應來源的情況下，原本滯留於海上的俄羅斯庫存正被迅速消化。

Still, the Kremlin’s own war chest is being denied the full benefit of elevated prices by the lingering impact of Ukrainian drone strikes on export ports on its Baltic and Black Sea coasts.

然而，由於烏克蘭無人機持續攻擊俄羅斯位於波羅的海與黑海沿岸的出口港口，克里姆林宮的戰爭金庫並未能完全獲取高油價帶來的好處。

新聞辭典

uptick：名詞，小幅上升、微幅增加。例句：The hospital reported a recent uptick in flu cases as the weather turned colder.（隨著天氣轉涼，醫院通報近期流感病例有增加的趨勢。）

war chest：儲備的專款、戰爭基金。例句：The government plans to use its $50 billion war chest to fund the military expansion and stabilize the economy during the conflict.（政府計畫動用其500億美元的戰爭基金來資助軍事擴張，並在衝突期間穩定經濟。）

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