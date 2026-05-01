中英對照讀新聞》‘Make America Go Away’ Caps Surge in Popularity 「讓美國滾蛋」棒球帽人氣激增

2026年1月17日，丹麥哥本哈根的1名示威者（左下角）在1場反對美國總統川普欲拿下丹麥海外屬地格陵蘭的街頭抗議中，戴著1頂以丹麥文寫的「讓美國滾蛋」的紅色棒球帽。

◎ 張沛元

Bright red baseball caps reading “Make America Go Away” have surged in popularity among Danes and Greenlanders, who have adopted them as a symbol of resistance to President Trump’s push to acquire Greenland.

有「讓美國滾蛋」字樣的鮮紅色棒球帽在丹麥人與格陵蘭人之間人氣激增，被其當做抵抗（美國）總統川普強取格陵蘭的象徵。

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The hats, which mock the “Make America Great Again” hats worn by Mr. Trump and his supporters, have become a conspicuous presence at recent protests, including demonstrations this weekend in Copenhagen and Nuuk, Greenland.

這種惡搞川普與川粉戴的「讓美國再次偉大」帽的帽子，已成為包括本週末在（丹麥首都）哥本哈根與格陵蘭（首府）努克的示威在內的近期抗議中的一項顯眼存在。

The Danish writing on the hats, “Nu det Nuuk,” and “Make America Go Away” is written on the side of the hats, below an image of Greenland’s flag.

這些帽子上以丹麥語寫有「Nu det Nuuk」字樣，側面則寫有「Make America Go Away」，其上方是一個格陵蘭旗幟圖案。

新聞辭典

surge：動詞／名詞，陡增，遽增，急遽上升。例句：Oil price volatility has surged since the war with Iran began.（自伊朗戰爭爆發以來，油價波動遽增。）

conspicuous：形容詞，顯眼的，醒目的，顯著的。例句：You are not beautifully conspicuous but uglily conspicuous.（你不是美得顯眼而是醜得顯眼。）

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