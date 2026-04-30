中英對照讀新聞》Rejected by mom, baby monkey finds comfort in stuffed dog 遭生母遺棄 小猴子從絨毛狗玩偶找慰藉

墨西哥6週大的赤猴「Yuji」每天醒來，都緊抱著一隻絨毛玩具狗。（法新社）

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Yuji, a 6-week-old patas monkey in Mexico, wakes up every day clinging to a stuffed dog. More than a toy, this plush companion acts as a surrogate mom after the tiny primate was rejected by his own mother, Kamaria, a first-time parent unable to form a maternal bond.

墨西哥一隻6週大的赤猴「Yuji」，每天醒來都緊抱著一隻絨毛玩具狗。這不只是一個玩具，在這個小靈長類動物被無法建立母嬰連結的初產母猴「卡瑪莉亞」遺棄後，這個絨毛玩偶便扮演代理母親的角色。

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No date has been set for Yuji’s transfer to a habitat shared by 12 other adult patas monkeys and three other infants. That will depend on when he is weaned from a milk-only diet and starts an adult diet complete with fruits and vegetables.

Yuji何時能轉移到與其他12隻成年赤猴及3隻幼猴共用的棲地，目前尚未定案。這將取決於牠何時斷奶，不再只喝奶，並開始攝取包含蔬果的成猴飲食。

The story of Yuji has captured the attention of the Mexican public, drawing parallels to Panchi, the Japanese macaque that went viral on social media after growing up clinging to a stuffed orangutan following his mother’s rejection.

Yuji的故事引起墨西哥大眾的關注，讓人聯想到日本獼猴「Panchi」，牠在被母親遺棄後，因抱著絨毛紅毛猩猩長大，而在社群媒體上爆紅。

From the start, Yuji was given a stuffed animal for comfort. The toy fulfills the role of a mother by serving as his primary source of security. (AP)

從一開始，Yuji就獲得一個絨毛玩偶以尋求慰藉。這個玩具扮演母親的角色，成為牠主要的安全感來源。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

surrogate︰名詞／形容詞，代理人、替代的。例句：She agreed to act as a surrogate mother for her sister.（她同意擔任姊姊的代理孕母。）

wean︰動詞，使斷奶、使戒除。例句：The doctor advised them to start weaning the baby off the bottle.（醫生建議他們開始讓嬰兒戒掉奶瓶。）

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