中英對照讀新聞》AI Chip Surge Elevates Taiwan, Korea in Global Equity Rankings 人工智慧（AI）晶片類股暴漲，推升台灣、南韓全球股市排名

AI榮景帶動台股漲勢。（路透）

◎魏國金

The artificial intelligence boom has triggered a seismic reshuffling of global equity markets, with Taiwan and South Korea muscling past European nations one by one.

人工智慧榮景已引發全球股市劇烈洗牌，台灣與南韓先後超越歐洲國家。

請繼續往下閱讀...

With its stock market now valued at nearly $4.3 trillion, Taiwan surpassed the United Kingdom, Europe’s biggest market, earlier this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. South Korea is about $140 billion away from doing the same. The tech-heavy Asian markets have shot past Germany and France in the past seven months.

彭博彙編的數據顯示，本月初台灣股市以近4.3兆美元的市值，超越歐洲最大市場英國。南韓距離此成就約差1400億美元。這兩個以科技為主的亞洲市場，過去7個月快速超越德國與法國股市。

The shift is largely down to massive gains in shares of three companies that provide essential hardware for AI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip foundry, and South Korea’s leading memory makers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.

該轉變主要歸功於提供AI關鍵硬體的3家公司股價大漲：全球最大晶片代工廠台積電，以及南韓領先群倫的記憶體製造大廠三星電子與SK海力士。

“The rapid rise of Korea and Taiwan has been due to the long-term megatrend of semiconductors as ‘the new oil’ — the key input to economic activity — combined with the latest price-insensitive boom in AI investment,” said Ian Samson, a portfolio manager at Fidelity International.

「南韓與台灣的迅速崛起，是由於半導體作為『新石油』——經濟活動關鍵投入要素——此一長期大趨勢，並結合新近AI投資不計代價的熱潮」，富達國際投資組合經理人桑姆森說。

新聞辭典

tech-heavy：以科技股為主的。例句：The tech-heavy index has gained 15 per cent this month.（這個以科技股為主的指數本月已漲15％。）

be down to：歸因於、取決。例句：The crash was down to human error.（這場車禍是人為疏失造成的。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法