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    中英對照讀新聞》Volunteers turn a fan’s recordings of 10,000 concerts into an online treasure trove 志工將1位歌迷錄製的1萬場演唱會 整理成1個線上寶庫

    2026/04/27 05:30
    過去40多年，樂迷亞當．雅各布斯錄製逾1萬場音樂會，如今有一群志工將他的錄音進行編目、數位化，並逐一上傳網路。（美聯社）

    過去40多年，樂迷亞當．雅各布斯錄製逾1萬場音樂會，如今有一群志工將他的錄音進行編目、數位化，並逐一上傳網路。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    On July 8, 1989, a young music fan named Aadam Jacobs, with a compact Sony cassette recorder in his pocket, went to see an up-and-coming rock band " Nirvana" from Washington for their debut show in Chicago.

    1989年7月8日，1位名叫亞當．雅各布斯的年輕樂迷，口袋裡放著1台索尼袖珍型卡式錄音機，前往芝加哥觀看1支來自華盛頓的新興搖滾樂團「超脫樂團」處女秀。

    Jacobs surreptitiously recorded the performance, documenting the fledgling band in raw, fiery form more than two years before Nirvana’s global breakthrough with the album “Nevermind.”

    雅各布斯偷偷錄下這場演出，記錄這支羽翼未豐的樂團，所展現的原始而充滿激情的音樂；2年多後，超脫樂團憑藉專輯《從不介意》在全球走紅。

    Jacobs went on to record more than 10,000 concerts, with increasingly sophisticated equipment, over four decades in Chicago and other cities. Now a group of devoted volunteers in the U.S. and Europe is methodically cataloging, digitizing and uploading them one by one.

    在長達40年的時間裡，雅各布斯使用日益精密的設備，在芝加哥和其他城市錄製超過1萬場音樂會。如今，來自美國和歐洲的一群志工，正有條不紊地對這些錄音進行編目、數位化，並逐一上傳網路。

    新聞辭典

    surreptitiously：副詞，偷偷地、秘密地。例句：John surreptitiously had a look in the cheat sheet.（約翰偷偷地看了一眼小抄。）

    fledgling：形容詞，剛開始的、缺乏經驗的。例句：The current economic climate is particularly difficult for fledgling companies.（目前的經濟氣候對剛起步的公司來說特別艱難。）

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