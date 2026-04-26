中英對照讀新聞》Italy buys rare Caravaggio portrait after year‑long talks經過一年商談 義大利購入卡拉瓦喬的稀有肖像畫

義大利官方以3000萬歐元購入由卡拉瓦喬創作的教宗烏爾班八世肖像畫。（法新社）

◎林家宇

Italy ​has bought a rare portrait by baroque master Caravaggio for 30 million ‌euros , one of the largest sums the state has ever paid for a single artwork, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

義大利文化部週二宣布，以3000萬歐元買下一幅巴洛克大師卡拉瓦喬的稀有肖像畫，這也是該國政府為單一藝術品支付的最高金額之一。

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Painted around 1598, the work depicts Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, an influential cleric ​who later became Pope Urban VIII, one of the great patrons of ​the arts of his time.

這幅約在1598年繪製的畫作，描繪蒙席馬費奧．巴貝里尼，他是當時極具影響力的神職人員及重要的藝術贊助者之一，後來成為教宗烏爾班八世。

The work had been held in a private ⁠Florence collection and was attributed to Caravaggio in 1963. It was shown in public ​for the first time in 2024 at Rome’s Palazzo Barberini and will now enter ​that museum’s permanent collection.

這幅作品原屬佛羅倫斯的私人收藏，在1963年被認定出自卡拉瓦喬之手。2024年在羅馬的巴貝里尼宮首次公開展出，之後將成為該座博物館的永久收藏。

"After more than a year of negotiations, we are announcing today the acquisition... of an extraordinary masterpiece by Caravaggio," Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said in a statement.

文化部長亞歷山德羅．朱利在聲明中寫道，「經過一年多的協商，我們今天宣布收購這幅出自卡拉瓦喬之手的傑作」。

新聞辭典

influential：形容詞，有影響力的、有權勢的。例句：He is still influential in the company after stepping down as the CEO.（他在卸任執行長後仍對公司有著舉足輕重的影響力。）

permanent：形容詞，永久的、長久的。例句：Permanent jobs don’t match his personality.（長久性的工作與他的個性不符。）

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