中英對照讀新聞》Italy buys rare Caravaggio portrait after year‑long talks經過一年商談 義大利購入卡拉瓦喬的稀有肖像畫

中英對照讀新聞》Italy buys rare Caravaggio portrait after year‑long talks經過一年商談 義大利購入卡拉瓦喬的稀有肖像畫2026/04/26 05:30
義大利官方以3000萬歐元購入由卡拉瓦喬創作的教宗烏爾班八世肖像畫。（法新社）
◎林家宇
Italy has bought a rare portrait by baroque master Caravaggio for 30 million euros , one of the largest sums the state has ever paid for a single artwork, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.
義大利文化部週二宣布，以3000萬歐元買下一幅巴洛克大師卡拉瓦喬的稀有肖像畫，這也是該國政府為單一藝術品支付的最高金額之一。
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Painted around 1598, the work depicts Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, an influential cleric who later became Pope Urban VIII, one of the great patrons of the arts of his time.
這幅約在1598年繪製的畫作，描繪蒙席馬費奧．巴貝里尼，他是當時極具影響力的神職人員及重要的藝術贊助者之一，後來成為教宗烏爾班八世。
The work had been held in a private Florence collection and was attributed to Caravaggio in 1963. It was shown in public for the first time in 2024 at Rome’s Palazzo Barberini and will now enter that museum’s permanent collection.
這幅作品原屬佛羅倫斯的私人收藏，在1963年被認定出自卡拉瓦喬之手。2024年在羅馬的巴貝里尼宮首次公開展出，之後將成為該座博物館的永久收藏。
"After more than a year of negotiations, we are announcing today the acquisition... of an extraordinary masterpiece by Caravaggio," Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said in a statement.
文化部長亞歷山德羅．朱利在聲明中寫道，「經過一年多的協商，我們今天宣布收購這幅出自卡拉瓦喬之手的傑作」。
新聞辭典
influential：形容詞，有影響力的、有權勢的。例句：He is still influential in the company after stepping down as the CEO.（他在卸任執行長後仍對公司有著舉足輕重的影響力。）
permanent：形容詞，永久的、長久的。例句：Permanent jobs don’t match his personality.（長久性的工作與他的個性不符。）