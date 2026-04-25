中英對照讀新聞》Contenders to head crisis-hit UN face live grillings角逐領導陷入危機的聯合國 候選人面臨現場嚴厲質詢

為爭取擔任聯合國秘書長一職，哥斯大黎加前第二副總統兼經濟學家格林斯潘22日在紐約聯合國總部接受現場提問。（彭博）

◎國際新聞中心

The four candidates vying to become the next United Nations secretary-general will face live hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday over their bids to lead the troubled global organization from next year.

四位角逐下一任聯合國秘書長的候選人，將於週二與週三接受現場質詢，就其自明年起領導這個陷入困境的全球組織的能力接受檢驗。

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Chile’s Michelle Bachelet, Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan and Senegal’s Macky Sall are competing for a five-year term at the helm of the 193-member body, which can be extended for another five.

智利的蜜雪兒．巴舍萊、阿根廷的拉斐爾．格羅西、哥斯大黎加的蕾貝卡．格林斯潘，以及塞內加爾的麥基．薩勒，正競逐這個擁有193個會員國的國際組織之五年任期領導職位，任期可再延長五年。

While they are the only declared candidates so far, others may join the race in the coming months.

儘管目前僅有這四人宣布參選，但未來數月仍可能有其他人加入競爭。

Major powers, even as they increasingly flout long-held norms of international order, have pressed the U.N. to reform, slash costs, and prove its relevance.

各大國儘管日益藐視長期以來的國際秩序規範，仍持續施壓要求聯合國推動改革、削減開支，並證明其存在的必要性。

新聞辭典

at the helm of：片語，掌舵、掌管、領導。例句：With a seasoned diplomat at the helm of the foreign ministry, the country’s international standing improved dramatically within two years.（由一位資深外交官掌舵外交部後，該國的國際地位在兩年內大幅提升。）

flout：動詞，意思：藐視、公然無視、輕蔑地違抗。例句：Several member states were accused of flouting the security council’s resolutions without facing any substantive consequences.（數個會員國被指控藐視安理會決議，卻未面臨任何實質後果。）

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