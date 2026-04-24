中英對照讀新聞》Newly-restored angel painting in Rome church resembles Giorgia Meloni 新修復的羅馬教堂天使畫像 酷似義大利總理梅洛尼

義大利羅馬一座教堂的壁畫被發現，修復後的小天使臉孔激似義大利總統梅洛尼（上）。2026年2月4日拍攝的畫面顯示（下），爭議小天使的臉孔已被蓋住。（路透）

◎ 張沛元

A painting in a Rome church has prompted an investigation following complaints that a newly-restored cherub bears a remarkable likeness to the nation’s leader, Giorgia Meloni.

在被人投訴新修復的小天使酷似義大利總理梅洛尼後，（當局已對）1座羅馬教堂裡的1幅畫作展開調查。

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The controversy surrounds restoration works carried out on a painting in the Chapel of the Holy Souls in Purgatory in the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Lucina, central Rome.

此一爭議圍繞著位於羅馬市中心的盧奇納羅倫佐聖殿的聖魂禮拜堂的1幅畫所進行的修復工作。

Although the work was completed in December, side-by-side images posted to social media in recent days of the restored work and Meloni show a striking resemblance.

儘管修復工作已於去年12月完工，但近日張貼於社群媒體上的修復完工與梅洛尼的並排圖，顯示兩者驚人地相似。

Italy’s cultural minister Alessandro Giuli has ordered an investigation as to whether the restorer intentionally added Meloni’s face to the fresco.

義大利文化部長朱立已下令調查，（以了解）該修復人員是否刻意將梅洛尼的臉加到這幅壁畫。

新聞辭典

carry out：片語，執行，貫徹，落實，完成。例句：The government forces carried out a drone strike on a rebel-held facility.（政府軍對1處被叛軍控制的設施，發動無人機攻擊。）

striking：形容詞，明顯的，吸引人的，很有魅力的。例句：There is a striking difference between these two options.（這2個選項存在顯著差異。）

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