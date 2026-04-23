中英對照讀新聞》Trump issues foul-mouthed threat to strike Iran 川普爆粗口威脅打擊伊朗

美國總統川普威脅要摧毀伊朗重要的民生基礎設施，要求德黑蘭達成重新開放波斯灣航運，並結束中東戰爭的協議。（法新社）

◎國際新聞中心

US President Donald Trump launched a foul-mouthed threat to destroy Iran’s vital civilian infrastructure Sunday, demanding Tehran buckle to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping and end the Middle East war.

美國總統川普週日爆粗口，威脅要摧毀伊朗重要的民生基礎設施，要求德黑蘭屈服於他的要求，達成重新開放波斯灣航運，並結束中東戰爭的協議。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The war, which erupted on February 28 with deadly US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, has engulfed the Middle East and convulsed the global economy.

這場於2月28日因美國和以色列對德黑蘭發動致命打擊而爆發的戰爭，已吞噬整個中東地區，並撼動全球經濟。

Iran has also effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for oil and gas, provoking Trump to demand Sunday in a post on his social media platform: "Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell."

伊朗實際上也封鎖了至關重要的石油與天然氣航道荷姆茲海峽，此舉激怒川普，促使他週日在其社群平台上發文要求：「開放他X的海峽，你們這些瘋狂的混蛋，否則你們將下地獄。」

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he declared, drawing criticism at home for his intemperate language and a rebuke from Tehran.

他宣稱：「週二將會是伊朗的發電廠日和橋梁日，兩者畢其功於一役。這將是史無前例的！！！」這番言論因用語過激而在國內引發批評，並遭到德黑蘭譴責。

新聞辭典

convulse︰動詞，使震撼、使劇烈震動。例句：The political crisis convulsed the entire nation.（這場政治危機撼動全國。）

intemperate︰形容詞，無節制的、過激的。例句：His intemperate outbursts cost him his job.（他失控的情緒爆發讓他丟掉飯碗。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法