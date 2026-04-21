中英對照讀新聞》Lutnick Shuts Down Talk of Any Chinese Investment in US Autos盧特尼克讓中國投資美國汽車業的所有議論止息

美國商務部長盧特尼克17日在2026 Semafor世界經濟高峰會上發表談話。（法新社）

◎魏國金

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ruled out the possibility of Chinese investment in the US auto industry, saying there’s no need for companies like electric carmaker BYD Co. in America.

美國商務部長盧特尼克排除中國投資美國汽車產業的可能性，表示美國不需要電動車製造商「比亞迪」這類公司進入。

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When asked during a fireside chat at a Semafor event in Washington on Friday whether a joint-venture factory by BYD was on the table, the commerce secretary gave a one-word answer — “no” — drawing laughter from the audience.

週五在華府一場Semafor活動上的爐邊談話中，被問及是考慮讓比亞迪設立合資工廠時，這位商務部長給了一個字的答案：「不」，引發觀眾笑聲。

Lutnick later elaborated on the sidelines of the same event, noting the moderator’s question had specifically mentioned BYD. “We’re not going to have them here,” he told Bloomberg News.

盧特尼克之後在同一場活動的空檔進一步說明稱，主持人的問題具體提到比亞迪。「我們不會讓他們來這裡，」他告訴彭博新聞說。

When pressed on the possibility of other Chinese companies investing in the US, the commerce secretary said, “Not cars, not cars.”

當被追問其他中國企業在美國投資的可能性時，這位商務部長說，「汽車業不行，汽車業不行。」

新聞辭典

on the table：納入考慮、公開討論。例句：We will discuss the matter on the table.（我們將公開討論這件事）。

on the sidelines：場邊、袖手旁觀。例句：Many investors are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for the market to stabilize.（許多投資人正在觀望，等候市場穩定下來）。

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