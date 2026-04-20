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    中英對照讀新聞》Danish warship sunk by Nelson’s British fleet discovered after 225 years丹麥戰艦被納爾遜的英國艦隊擊沉225年後重見天日

    2026/04/20 05:30
    丹麥1艘戰艦在被納爾遜海軍上將和英國艦隊擊沉225年後，近日被海洋考古學家在哥本哈根港海底挖掘出來。（美聯社）

    丹麥1艘戰艦在被納爾遜海軍上將和英國艦隊擊沉225年後，近日被海洋考古學家在哥本哈根港海底挖掘出來。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    More than 200 years after being sunk by Adm. Horatio Nelson and the British fleet, a Danish warship has been discovered on the seabed of Copenhagen Harbor by marine archaeologists.

    丹麥1艘戰艦在被霍雷肖‧納爾遜海軍上將和英國艦隊擊沉200多年後，海洋考古學家在哥本哈根港的海底，發現它的蹤影。

    Working in almost zero visibility 15 meters beneath the waves, divers are working against the clock to unearth the 19th-century wreck of the Dannebroge before it becomes a construction site in a new housing district being built off the Danish coast.

    潛水員在能見度幾乎為零的水下15公尺環境中，分秒必爭地工作，試圖在丹麥海岸附近正在興建的新住宅區完工前，將19世紀的「丹麥之旗」號沈船挖掘上來。

    Denmark’s Viking Ship Museum, which is leading the monthslong underwater excavations, announced its findings on April 2, 225 years to the day since the Battle of Copenhagen in 1801.

    丹麥維京船博物館主導這項歷時數月的水下挖掘工作，並於4月2日公布挖掘結果，這一天恰好是1801年哥本哈根海戰225週年紀念日。

    新聞辭典

    wreck：名詞，失事、沈船；動詞，破壞、徹底毀滅。例句：The explosion shattered nearby windows and wrecked two cars.（爆炸震碎了附近的窗子，並損毀2輛汽車。）

    excavation：名詞，挖掘、開鑿。例句：The site has been undergoing demolition and excavation since July.（自7月以來，這個工地一直在進行拆除和挖掘工作。）

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