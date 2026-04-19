中英對照讀新聞》Italy basilica bust re-attributed to Michelangelo after centuries in obscurity作者佚名數世紀後 義大利大教堂的半身像重新認定為米開朗基羅之作

描繪救主基督的半身像重新被認定出自文藝復興大師米開朗基羅之手。（路透）

◎林家宇

A marble bust that has stood ​for centuries in one of Rome’s basilicas has been re-attributed to Michelangelo after nearly 200 years in ‌obscurity, following a document-based investigation.

一項基於文獻的調查，解開了一座羅馬大教堂內屹立數世紀的大理石半身像近200年身世之謎，重新認定為出自米開朗基羅之手。

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The sculpture, which depicts Christ the Saviour, has been preserved in the Basilica of Sant’Agnese fuori le mura on Rome’s ancient Via Nomentana by a Catholic religious order of canons regular.

這尊描繪救主基督的雕塑，由天主教自治會規修士保存於羅馬古老的諾門塔納道上的聖阿格尼絲城外大教堂。

Originally attributed to Michelangelo until the early 19th century, the work later ​lost its association with the Renaissance master and remained unnamed until the present day.

19世紀初之前，這尊雕像一直被認定是米開朗基羅之作。之後脫離了與這位文藝復興巨匠的關聯，處在作者佚名的狀態直到今時。

Italian independent researcher Valentina Salerno - ​a member of the Vatican committee for the celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of Michelangelo’s birth - ⁠has re-attributed the sculpture to the Tuscan artist.

義大利獨立研究員，身兼慶祝米開朗基羅500週年誕辰的梵蒂岡委員會成員瓦倫蒂娜．薩勒諾，重新將這座雕像的創作歸功於這位托斯卡尼藝術家。

新聞辭典

obscurity：名詞，晦澀、費解。例句：She clearly states her stance without any obscurity.（沒有一絲含糊，她明確表明了自身立場。）

depict：動詞，描繪、刻劃。例句：This novel precisely depicts the life of the middle class in the 20th century.（這部小說精確描述了20世紀的中產階級生活。）

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