中英對照讀新聞》 JD Vance Says the Pope Leo XIV Should Exercise Greater Care When Discussing Theology范斯稱教宗談論神學時應更加審慎

美國副總統范斯（圖右）14日在喬治亞大學出席保守派組織「美國轉折點」所舉辦的活動。（路透）

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Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday invoked World War II to defend U.S. airstrikes on Iran, pushing back against criticism from Pope Leo XIV. His remarks further escalated tensions between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church.

美國副總統詹姆斯．戴維．范斯週二援引第二次世界大戰，為美國對伊朗的空襲行動辯護，並反駁教宗良十四世的批評。此番言論進一步升高川普政府與天主教會之間的緊張關係。

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A practicing Catholic, JD Vance told a conservative audience at the University of Georgia that the pope was mistaken in asserting that disciples of Christ are “never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

身為天主教徒的范斯在喬治亞大學向保守派聽眾表示，教宗宣稱基督的門徒「絕不會站在那些曾經揮舞刀劍、如今投下炸彈之人一方」的說法並不正確。

“Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis?” JD Vance said, referencing the pope’s remarks. “I believe the answer is clearly yes.”

范斯在回應教宗言論時表示：「當美國人從納粹手中解放法國時，上帝是否站在他們這一邊？我認為答案顯然是肯定的。」

President Donald Trump was hurt by Pope Leo XIV’s war criticism, which exposed political risks among his conservative and religious voter base.

教宗良十四世對戰爭的批評傷害了唐納．川普總統，也曝露出他在保守派與宗教選民基本盤中的政治風險。

新聞辭典

push back：反駁、抗拒、反對。例句：She pushed back against the accusation.（她對這項指控提出反駁。）

on the side of ﹙someone／something﹚：支持、站在……那一邊、與……站在同一陣線。例句：I’m on the side of stricter gun control laws.（我支持更嚴格的槍枝管制法。）枝管制法。）

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