中英對照讀新聞》Russia urges US to drop ’ultimatums’ on Iran俄羅斯敦促美國放棄對伊朗的「最後通牒」

俄羅斯外交部長拉夫羅夫（左）與伊朗外交部長阿拉奇（右）。（路透檔案照）

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Washington should abandon "the language of ultimatums" and return to negotiations, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, his office said.

俄羅斯外交部長拉夫羅夫週日在與伊朗外交部長的電話會談中指出，華盛頓應該放棄「最後通牒的語言」，並重返談判，他的辦公室指出。

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Lavrov’s comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post Sunday to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges if it did not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

拉夫羅夫發表此番言論之前，美國總統川普週日在一篇充斥髒話的貼文中威脅，如果伊朗不重新開放至關重要的荷姆茲海峽，他將攻擊伊朗的發電廠與橋梁。

"The Russian side expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by a number of states to de-escalate tensions around Iran will be successful," said a Moscow read-out of Lavrov’s conversation with Iran’s Abbas Araghchi. (AFP)

莫斯科公布拉夫羅夫與伊朗外長阿拉奇的通話摘要指出：「俄方表達希望，期盼多國為緩解伊朗周邊緊張局勢所做的努力，能夠取得成功。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

ultimatum︰名詞，最後通牒。例句：The union issued an ultimatum to the management, threatening to strike if their demands were not met.（工會向資方下達最後通牒，威脅若不滿足他們的要求便將罷工。）

de-escalate︰動詞，緩解、降溫（局勢等）。例句：The United Nations is working hard to de-escalate the conflict between the two countries.（聯合國正努力緩解兩國之間的衝突。）

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