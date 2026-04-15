中英對照讀新聞》Italy approves new migration bill including powers to impose “naval blockade” on migrant ships義大利批准新移民法案 包括對移民船隻實施「海上封鎖」權力

地中海上的非洲移民船。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

Italy’s conservative government led by Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday approved a bill introducing new measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration.

由總理喬治亞・梅洛尼領導的義大利保守派政府，週三通過一項法案，提出多項旨在打擊非法移民的新措施。

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The package includes new powers that would enable Italian authorities to impose a naval blockade on migrant ships trying to enter Italy’s territorial waters, under certain conditions.

這項方案包括賦予義大利當局新的權力，可在特定情況下，對試圖進入義大利領海的移民船隻，實施海上封鎖。

Authorities can ban the crossing into Italian waters for up to 30 days, in cases in which the migrant ship poses “serious threats to public order or national security,” as in the concrete risk of terrorist acts or terrorist infiltration, the bill says.

若移民船隻「對公共秩序或國家安全構成嚴重威脅」，如有恐怖攻擊或恐怖分子滲透的具體風險，當局可禁止船隻進入義大利水域最多達30天，這份法案指出。

Those violating the rules would face fines of up to 50,000 euros and would see their boats confiscated in the case of repeated violations, a measure that seems to target humanitarian rescue ships.

違反規定者將面臨最高5萬歐元罰款，若屢次違規，船隻將被沒收，這項措施似乎針對人道救援船隻。

新聞辭典

confiscate：動詞，沒收，充公。例句：Police confiscated the illegal weapons.（警方沒收這批非法武器。）

infiltration：名詞，滲透、潛入。例句：The army detected enemy infiltration.（軍方發現敵方滲透。）

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