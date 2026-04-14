中英對照讀新聞》Asia economic growth to slow even if oil stabilizes, ADB warns 亞洲開發銀行警告，即使油價穩定，亞洲經濟成長仍將放緩

亞洲開發銀行警告，伊朗戰爭預料將中止開發中亞洲經濟的向上走勢。（歐新社）

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Economic growth across Asia will likely slow even if oil prices stabilize in the coming months, as the impact of war in the Middle East ripples through industries from manufacturing to tourism, according to the Asian Development Bank.

即使未來幾個月油價穩定，亞洲經濟成長仍可能放緩，因為中東戰爭的衝擊擴散至各產業，從製造到觀光皆受影響，亞洲開發銀行指出。

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The US and Israeli war on Iran is projected to halt developing Asia’s economic upswing, with the region’s gross domestic product expansion seen moderating to 5.1% this year from 5.4% in 2025, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report .

美國與以色列對伊朗的戰爭，預料將中止開發中亞洲經濟的向上走勢，該區域今年的國內生產毛額擴張，將從2025年的5.4％放緩至5.1％，亞銀在其亞洲發展展望報告中指出。

“Developing Asia and the Pacific’s economic ascent faces a formidable test,” ADB President Masato Kanda said in the report. “While the region’s direct exposure is limited, it remains vulnerable to rising prices for energy and other commodities, which fan inflation and tighten financial conditions.”

「開發中亞太經濟的上升面臨艱鉅考驗，」亞銀總裁神田真人在該報告中說。「儘管該區域的直接曝險有限，但仍易受能源與其他大宗商品節節高漲的價格影響，這些將引發通膨，並縮緊金融環境」。

新聞辭典

ripple：逐漸擴散。例句：The news rippled outwards.（這項消息逐漸向外傳開。）

upswing：上升、改善。例句：Many analysts are predicting an upswing in the economy.（許多分析家預測經濟狀況將會好轉。）

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