中英對照讀新聞》Trophy turns up in German team’s own basement after being reported stolen 獎盃通報失竊後，竟然在德國球隊自家地下室被找到

德國男子手球冠軍隊伍「柏林狐狸」去年11月丟失的1個大型銀盤獎盃，竟然在自家地下室被找到。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

One of Germany’s most storied sports trophies was believed to have been stolen and melted down. Now it’s turned up in the champion team’s own basement.

德國最具傳奇色彩的運動比賽獎盃之一，曾被認為已被盜並熔毀，如今卻在冠軍球隊自家的地下室被找到。

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A four-month saga took an unusual turn Monday when Germany’s champion men’s handball team Fuechse Berlin reported that the large silver dish which went missing from its offices in November had been found stashed in a basement storage area.

這起歷時4個月的事件，在週一出現不同尋常的轉折，德國男子手球冠軍球隊伍「柏林狐狸」宣布，去年11月在其辦公室失蹤的1個大型銀盤獎盃，已被發現藏在地下室的儲藏區。

The club believes that suspects stole the trophy from its offices then hid it to retrieve later, but decided against doing so because of media attention around the theft.

該球隊認為，嫌犯從辦公室偷走獎盃，然後藏起來準備以後再取回，但因媒體關注這起盜竊案，他們最終放棄取回獎盃的計畫。

The trophy, which was valued at around 12,000 euros as of 2014, was engraved with the names of champion teams going back decades.

這座獎盃在截至2014年的價值約為1萬2000歐元，上面刻有數十年來歷屆冠軍球隊的名字。

新聞辭典

stash：動詞，存放、藏匿。例句：The stolen pictures were stashed in a warehouse.（失竊的畫作被藏匿在1個倉庫裡。）

engrave：動詞，雕刻。例句：The bracelet was engraved with his name and date of birth.（手鐲上刻有他的名字和出生日期。）

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