中英對照讀新聞》Paul McCartney charts childhood streets in first album in five years保羅．麥卡尼在暌違五年的首張專輯中描繪童年的街道

中英對照讀新聞》Paul McCartney charts childhood streets in first album in five years保羅．麥卡尼在暌違五年的首張專輯中描繪童年的街道2026/04/12 05:30
保羅．麥卡尼將在5月推出新一張個人專輯。（美聯社）
◎林家宇
Paul McCartney takes fans down the streets of his Liverpool childhood in his first solo album in more than five years due out in May.
在預計5月推出的睽違逾5年的個人專輯中，保羅．麥卡尼帶著歌迷追尋他童年時在利物浦街道上的足跡。
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"I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else? It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool," the 83-year-old said.
83歲的麥卡尼說，「我當時在想的是，關於那些我遺留在身後的日子，我也的確時常思忖，我是否只是在描述過去？但我接著又想，你又還能寫些什麼呢？利物浦有著太多的回憶了。」
The tracks evoke his childhood in post-war Liverpool, his parents and adventures shared with band mates George Harrison and John Lennon before the world had woken up to the Beatles, according to a statement on his website.
根據網站聲明，這些曲子喚起了他在戰後利物浦的童年、父母，以及披頭四風靡全球前與夥伴喬治．哈里森和約翰．藍儂的共同歷險。
"It involves a bit in the middle about John and Forthlin Road which is the street I used to live in. Dungeon Lane is near there," McCartney said about "Days We Left Behind".
在描述「我們遺留在身後的歲月」一曲時，麥卡尼表示，「中段提到了一些關於約翰，以及我曾居住的Forthlin路。Dungeon巷就在附近。」
新聞辭典
chart：動詞，記錄、追蹤。例句：He closely charts these children’s educational developement.（他密切追蹤這些孩子的教育發展。）
evoke：動詞，引起、喚起。例句：This movie has evoked audiences’ childhood memories.（這部電影喚起了觀眾們的童年回憶。）