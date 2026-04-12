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    中英對照讀新聞》Paul McCartney charts childhood streets in first album in five years保羅．麥卡尼在暌違五年的首張專輯中描繪童年的街道

    2026/04/12 05:30
    保羅．麥卡尼將在5月推出新一張個人專輯。（美聯社）

    保羅．麥卡尼將在5月推出新一張個人專輯。（美聯社）

    ◎林家宇

    Paul McCartney takes fans down the streets of his Liverpool childhood in his first solo album in ​more than five years due out in May.

    在預計5月推出的睽違逾5年的個人專輯中，保羅．麥卡尼帶著歌迷追尋他童年時在利物浦街道上的足跡。

    "I was thinking just that, ​about the days I left behind and I do ⁠often wonder if I’m just writing about the past ​but then I think how can you write about anything ​else? It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool," the 83-year-old said.

    83歲的麥卡尼說，「我當時在想的是，關於那些我遺留在身後的日子，我也的確時常思忖，我是否只是在描述過去？但我接著又想，你又還能寫些什麼呢？利物浦有著太多的回憶了。」

    The tracks evoke his childhood in post-war Liverpool, his parents and adventures shared ​with band mates George Harrison and John Lennon before ​the world had woken up to the Beatles, according to a statement ‌on ⁠his website.

    根據網站聲明，這些曲子喚起了他在戰後利物浦的童年、父母，以及披頭四風靡全球前與夥伴喬治．哈里森和約翰．藍儂的共同歷險。

    "It involves a bit in the middle about John and Forthlin Road which is the street I used to live in. Dungeon Lane is near there," McCartney said about "Days We ​Left Behind".

    在描述「我們遺留在身後的歲月」一曲時，麥卡尼表示，「中段提到了一些關於約翰，以及我曾居住的Forthlin路。Dungeon巷就在附近。」

    新聞辭典

    chart：動詞，記錄、追蹤。例句：He closely charts these children’s educational developement.（他密切追蹤這些孩子的教育發展。）

    evoke：動詞，引起、喚起。例句：This movie has evoked audiences’ childhood memories.（這部電影喚起了觀眾們的童年回憶。）

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