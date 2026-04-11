中英對照讀新聞》China’s Aiming for the Moon, and NASA Is Looking Over Its Shoulder中國瞄準月球，美國航太總署緊盯其後

「阿提米絲二號」太空人執行繞月飛行任務時，透過「獵戶座」太空船舷窗拍攝到的地球部分被月球遮擋的照片。（路透）

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More than half a century after the United States put humans on the moon, it is once again locked in a space race. This one is with China.

在美國將人類送上月球超過半個世紀後，美國再次陷入太空競賽。這次的對手是中國。

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NASA sent astronauts on a lunar flyby on Wednesday, a milestone toward grander ambitions. Both the United States and China want to build outposts around the moon’s south pole and hope to tap frozen water, hydrogen and helium there. Both countries plan to build nuclear reactors to power lunar bases from which they can launch missions into deep space.

美國航太總署（NASA）週三派遣太空人執行繞月飛行任務，這是邁向更宏偉目標的重要里程碑。美國與中國都希望在月球南極周圍建立前哨站，並期望開採當地的水冰、氫氣與氦氣。兩國都計畫建造核子反應爐，為月球基地提供動力，進而從該基地執行前往深太空的發射任務。

It is a new frontier, and whoever gets there first will have a big say in setting the rules.

這是一片新疆域，誰能率先抵達，就能在制定規則上擁有極大話語權。

NASA’s program, known as Artemis, has hit repeated snags. The United States wants to be back on the moon by 2028, two years ahead of China’s target, but even NASA acknowledges that it may not win.

NASA的阿提米絲計畫屢遭阻礙。美國希望在2028年重返月球，比中國的目標提前兩年，但即使是NASA也承認，美國未必能贏得這場競賽。

新聞辭典

look over one’s shoulder：片語，緊盯不放、提防著、戰戰兢兢地關注。He kept looking over his shoulder as he walked home at night.（他在夜晚走回家時一直回頭張望。）

have a big say：片語，在決策或討論中擁有很大的發言權或影響力。例句：If China establishes the first lunar base, it will have a big say in future space regulations.（如果中國率先建立月球基地，未來在太空規範上將擁有很大的發言權。）

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