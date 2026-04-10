中英對照讀新聞》Starmer Faces Storm of Criticism Over Ties Between Ex-Ambassor and Epstein 前大使與艾普斯坦有私交 英相施凱爾遭狂轟猛批

2025年2月26日，英國首相施凱爾（右）在美國華府英國大使官邸的歡迎會上，與時任英國駐美國大使曼德森（左）交談。（美聯社檔案照）

◎ 張沛元

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain on Thursday tried to dampen a wave of anger from lawmakers in his own party, and even some calls to step down, after new revelations about the friendship between his former ambassador to the United States and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

（英國）首相施凱爾週四試圖平息來自同黨議員的怒火，甚至還有人叫他下台，（因為）此前的最新曝光的消息顯示，施凱爾任命的前駐美大使，與（美國已故）性侵定罪犯艾普斯坦有私交。

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Before a preplanned speech on poverty in southern England, the prime minister accused the former ambassador, Peter Mandelson, of “deceit,” adding, “None of us knew the depth of, the darkness of that relationship.” He vowed to hold Mr. Mandelson accountable and apologized to Mr. Epstein’s victims

在準備於英格蘭南部針對貧困發表預先準備好的演說之前，施凱爾指責前大使曼德森「欺騙」，並補充道：「我們都不知道（曼德森與艾普斯坦的）關係有多深與有多黑暗。」他誓言追究曼德森的責任，並向艾普斯坦的受害者致歉。

The explanation has done little to subdue a surge of questions by Mr. Starmer’s critics about whether he failed to exercise good judgment in hiring Mr. Mandelson.

施凱爾的解釋，無助於平息其批評者對他在聘任曼德森上是否缺乏良好判斷力的大量質疑。

新聞辭典

dampen：動詞，打濕，抑制，平穩（激動情緒），使洩氣。例句：I think what you said will only dampen her enthusiasm.（我覺得你說的只會潑她冷水。）

hold someone accountable：片語，要某人對…負責；追究責任。例句：Anyone who violates the law should be held accountable.（任何違反這項法律的人都該被究責。）

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