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    中英對照讀新聞》LeBron James on the verge of breaking NBA record 雷霸龍‧詹姆斯即將打破NBA最多出賽紀錄

    2026/04/09 05:30
    洛杉磯湖人球星詹姆斯。（法新社檔案照）

    洛杉磯湖人球星詹姆斯。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    LeBron James might be running out of records to chase.

    雷霸龍‧詹姆斯可能快要沒有紀錄可以追逐了。

    He already has gotten plenty of them: most points scored, most seasons played, most minutes played, most All-NBA selections, most All-Star selections, most field goals made, most field goals attempted, most playoff games, most playoff points ... James has all those marks, and probably many more.

    他已經擁有許多紀錄：最多得分、最多出賽賽季、最多上場時間、最多入選年度最佳陣容、最多入選全明星賽、最多投籃命中數、最多投籃出手數、最多季後賽出賽場次、最多季後賽得分……詹姆斯擁有所有這些紀錄，而且可能還有更多。

    James could take outright possession of his next record Saturday night, when he’s scheduled to play in his 1,612nd career regular-season game — breaking a tie with Robert Parish for the most in NBA history.

    詹姆斯有望在週六晚間贏得他的下一個紀錄，屆時他預定將出戰職涯第1612場例行賽，打破與羅伯特‧派瑞許並列的NBA史上最多出賽紀錄。

    It’s an obvious tribute to James’ longevity. He is in his 23rd season, one more than Vince Carter’s previous record.

    這顯然是向詹姆斯的多年職涯致敬。他正處於第23個賽季，比文斯‧卡特先前的紀錄多出1個。

    He has accomplished all the big to-dos on his wish list entering the league — four NBA titles took care of that — but the accolades that have come his way in recent years are ones he savors as well. (AP)

    他已經完成進入聯盟時願望清單上的所有重大目標——4座NBA總冠軍說明了這點——但他也很享受近年來獲得的榮譽。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    longevity︰名詞，長壽、長期服役（或任職）。例句：Regular exercise and a healthy diet can contribute to a person’s longevity.（規律運動與健康飲食有助於長壽。）

    accolade︰名詞，讚賞、榮譽、嘉獎。例句：The highly acclaimed movie received numerous accolades at the film festival.（這部廣受好評的電影，在影展上獲得無數榮譽。）

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