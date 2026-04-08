中英對照讀新聞》Protests dog Israeli president’s last day in Australia以色列總統訪問澳洲的最後一天 抗議如影隨形

墨爾本示威者抗議以色列總統到訪。（路透）

◎管淑平

Pro-Palestine protesters rallied in Melbourne on Thursday on the final day of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s trip to Australia, following protests in the capital Canberra and violent clashes between protesters and police in Sydney.

在首都坎培拉的示威以及雪梨發生示威者與警方的暴力衝突後，支持巴勒斯坦的抗議者，在週四以色列總統伊薩克・赫佐格訪問澳洲的最後一天，在墨爾本集會。

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Herzog is visiting Australia following an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit has attracted the ire of some people in Australia.

赫佐格是應澳洲總理安東尼．艾班尼斯的邀請訪問澳洲。這趟訪問引起澳洲部分民眾不滿。

In Melbourne’s central business district, a large crowd gathered outside one of the city’s main railway stations. Neville Steer, 69, travelled about one hour from the suburb of McCrae to join the rally.

在墨爾本市中心商業區，大批民眾聚集該市主要火車站外。69歲的內維爾・史提爾，花了約1小時車程，從郊區麥克雷前來參加這場集會。

"My concern is for the people in Palestine and particularly in Gaza, the impact that Israel’s having on the whole population," he said.

「我為巴勒斯坦人民，尤其是在加薩的人民，以及以色列對其整個族群造成的影響感到擔心」，他說。

新聞辭典

dog：動詞，糾纏，緊緊跟隨，（持續）困擾。例句：Scandals dogged the politician.（醜聞一直困擾著這名政治人物。）

rally：動詞，集會，集合。例句：People rally in the square to demand change.（人們在廣場集會要求改變。）

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