中英對照讀新聞》US Lawmakers Propose Crackdown on Chip Tool Sales to China 美國國會議員提案打擊晶片設備銷售中國

美國國會議員推動法案，進一步限制艾司摩爾對中國晶片設備的出口。（路透）

◎魏國金

US lawmakers unveiled legislation that seeks to crack down on exports of chipmaking tools to China, especially from allies including the Netherlands and Japan, in a bipartisan effort to help Washington further constrain Beijing’s technology ambitions.

美國國會議員公布一項尋求打擊晶片製造工具，尤其是來自盟邦荷蘭與日本的出口中國法案，此跨黨派努力，旨在協助華府進一步遏制北京的科技野心。

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The draft bill, introduced in the House, would strengthen existing restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales from firms like ASML Holding NV and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

眾議院提出的該法草案，將強化現有對艾司摩爾、東京威力科創等公司之半導體製造設備的銷售限制。

For years, the US has worked with Japan and the Netherlands to stop China from getting the best gear, which has been a major chokepoint for the Asian country’s AI chip production.

多年來，美國與日本及荷蘭共同合作，以阻止中國取得最先進設備，這已成為此亞洲國家人工智慧晶片生產的重大瓶頸。

But China hawks in Washington have long thought the rules could be more effective. The bill aims to “ensure that America and our allies move in lockstep to close these gaps, defend our technological edge, and safeguard the supply chains that power everything from our weapons systems to our critical infrastructure,” Representative Michael Baumgartner said in a statement.

然而，華府對中鷹派人士長期認為，相關法規可以更有成效。眾議員鮑加納聲明說，該法案旨在「確保美國與盟友步調一致地堵住這些缺口，以捍衛我們的技術優勢，與保護驅動我們從武器系統到關鍵基礎設施的供應鏈」。

新聞辭典

crack down on：處罰、打擊、鎮壓。例句：The government plans to crack down on speeding.（政府計畫嚴厲打擊超速。）

in lockstep：步調一致。The two companies moved in lockstep on pricing, leading to accusations of collusion.（這兩家公司在定價上步調一致，導致共謀的指控。）

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