中英對照讀新聞》Florida hospital sues to evict a patient who won’t leave room 5 months after discharge 佛羅里達州醫院提起訴訟，要求驅逐1名獲准出院5個月後仍拒絕離開病房的病患

美國佛羅里達州塔拉赫西紀念醫療照護中心，因為1名病人在獲准出院5個月後仍拒絕離開病房，近日對這名病人提告。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

The patient in Room 373 refuses to leave.

373號病房的病人拒絕離開。

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare earlier this month sued the patient, saying she has refused to depart her hospital room since being discharged last October. The hospital also has asked a state judge in Tallahassee for an injunction ordering the patient to vacate the hospital room and authorizing the county sheriff’s office to assist if necessary.

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塔拉赫西紀念醫療照護中心本月稍早控告這名患者，稱她自去年10月獲准出院以來，一直拒絕離開病房。該院還向塔拉赫西的1名州法官申請禁制令，要求該名病人騰空病房，並授權該郡警長辦公室在必要時提供協助。

The hospital said that resources have been diverted from helping other patients because of her occupation of the room. “Defendant’s continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care,” the hospital said in the lawsuit.

該院表示，由於她佔用病房，導致原本用來幫助其他患者的資源被挪用。該醫在訴訟中表示：「被告持續佔用床位，導致需要緊急照護的病人，無法使用該床位。」

新聞辭典

injunction：名詞，警告、禁制令。例句：The court has issued an injunction to prevent the airline from increasing its prices.（法院頒布禁制令，不准航空公司漲價。）

discharge：動詞，允許出院、允許退伍、獲釋。例句：More than half of all prisoners discharged are reconvicted within two years.（在獲釋的犯人中，有逾半在2年內又被定罪。）

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