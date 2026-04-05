中英對照讀新聞》Colbert to co‑write new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film after late-night show ends柯貝爾將在深夜秀落幕後 共同創作新「魔戒」電影

知名脫口秀主持人史蒂芬．柯貝爾將在卸下主持後投入魔戒新電影製作。（路透）

◎林家宇

The comedian announced in a video posted Tuesday that following the end of his 11‑year run as host of ​CBS’s "The Late Show" in May, he will co‑write and develop a new film ‌in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise.

喜劇藝人史蒂芬．柯貝爾在3月24日發布的影片中宣布，5月結束歷時11年的CBS「深夜秀」主持工作後，他將共同編劇、籌備「魔戒」系列電影新作。

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It marks a new chapter for Colbert, a noted devotee of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional world of Middle-earth. Colbert appears in the video alongside Peter Jackson, the New Zealand-born filmmaker who ​directed the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy that was a critical and commercial ​smash.

這對柯貝爾來說是一段新的篇章。他是J.R.R.托爾金筆下中土奇幻世界的著名忠實粉絲。他與紐西蘭出生的導演彼得．傑克森一同在影片中亮相，由傑克森執導的原版魔戒三部曲在影評和票房皆大獲成功。

The film’s current working title is "Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the ⁠Past," according to a press release. A director has not been announced.

根據新聞稿，該片目前暫定的片名為「魔戒：往昔之影」，導演則尚未宣布。

Tolkein’s epic fantasy was published in ‌three ⁠parts in 1954 and 1955 in the UK. It remains one of fantasy’s most popular stories and one of the best-selling novels ever written.

托爾金的史詩奇幻作品於1954及1955年分為三部在英國出版。至今仍是奇幻界最受歡迎及史上最暢銷的小說之一。

新聞辭典

noted：形容詞，著名的、出名的。例句：She is noted for her sense for stock market trends.（她對股票市場趨勢的判斷力眾所周知。）

fictional：形容詞，虛構的、想像的。例句：Good fictional characters can deeply evoke readers’ emotions.（優秀的虛構角色能夠深深喚起讀者的情緒。）

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