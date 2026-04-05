中英對照讀新聞》Colbert to co‑write new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film after late-night show ends柯貝爾將在深夜秀落幕後 共同創作新「魔戒」電影

中英對照讀新聞》Colbert to co‑write new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film after late-night show ends柯貝爾將在深夜秀落幕後 共同創作新「魔戒」電影2026/04/05 05:30
知名脫口秀主持人史蒂芬．柯貝爾將在卸下主持後投入魔戒新電影製作。（路透）
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The comedian announced in a video posted Tuesday that following the end of his 11‑year run as host of CBS’s "The Late Show" in May, he will co‑write and develop a new film in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise.
喜劇藝人史蒂芬．柯貝爾在3月24日發布的影片中宣布，5月結束歷時11年的CBS「深夜秀」主持工作後，他將共同編劇、籌備「魔戒」系列電影新作。
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It marks a new chapter for Colbert, a noted devotee of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional world of Middle-earth. Colbert appears in the video alongside Peter Jackson, the New Zealand-born filmmaker who directed the original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy that was a critical and commercial smash.
這對柯貝爾來說是一段新的篇章。他是J.R.R.托爾金筆下中土奇幻世界的著名忠實粉絲。他與紐西蘭出生的導演彼得．傑克森一同在影片中亮相，由傑克森執導的原版魔戒三部曲在影評和票房皆大獲成功。
The film’s current working title is "Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past," according to a press release. A director has not been announced.
根據新聞稿，該片目前暫定的片名為「魔戒：往昔之影」，導演則尚未宣布。
Tolkein’s epic fantasy was published in three parts in 1954 and 1955 in the UK. It remains one of fantasy’s most popular stories and one of the best-selling novels ever written.
托爾金的史詩奇幻作品於1954及1955年分為三部在英國出版。至今仍是奇幻界最受歡迎及史上最暢銷的小說之一。
新聞辭典
noted：形容詞，著名的、出名的。例句：She is noted for her sense for stock market trends.（她對股票市場趨勢的判斷力眾所周知。）
fictional：形容詞，虛構的、想像的。例句：Good fictional characters can deeply evoke readers’ emotions.（優秀的虛構角色能夠深深喚起讀者的情緒。）